After her successful media tour in South Africa, where she also performed at the ongoing Big Brother Naija show, award-winning singer, Simi, is all set for another round of international tour, and she is starting off in Dubai.

Sponsored by Geo Travels, the all-expense paid trip will come to an end on April 4, 2018. Simi, who landed in the United Arab Emirate earlier in the week, will also use the opportunity to have a ‘meet and greet’ with her numerous fans in the city. And it has been confirmed that one of Simi’s fans, who won the One Kain competition, will also be on the trip with her.

Meanwhile, Simi’s latest video, Complete Me, is still enjoying massive airplay. The song is one of the tracks off her album, Simisola.