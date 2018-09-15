Signs you have given up on your marriage

Dear Kate, I love the awareness you are creating by writing to improve man/woman relationships. Keep it up! -Nkechi Sometimes, when I read the things you write, I begin to ask myself if you were raised properly. How can you say that men not cooking and cleaning for their wives is one of the mistakes they should stop making. How do you expect a man who married a woman with his hard earned money to start cooking for her? What will she be doing? Keep your western marriage values away from us. We are Africans and we don’t do some things in marriage.

-Bernard, Onitsha You are the Queen of say it as it is. Men should learn to shove their ego in sandwiches and girls should learn to take control of their lives independently. Your write-ups are soul stirring and thought provoking. Thank you for giving a voice to my thoughts. Keep up with your eye opening explosives. -Opemipo You just put my concerns on paper. It’s as if you know me but you don’t know my story. Unfortunately, my husband doesn’t read your

articles or any article to improve our marriage. Relationships are worked at by both partners. I am 30 years plus in marriage, thank you for making me know I am not insane for expecting certain things from my spouse. God bless you as you continue to encourage some of us with your articles. -Davis Dear Kate, you advised men to be party to housekeeping. You even went to the extreme like washing of dishes and cooking. The hatred you have for Nigerian men doesn’t even allow you understand that 99.5% of Nigerian men provide

for their family financial needs. Hence some of them work 11 hours a day. It’s a known fact that 99% of Nigerian women have it in their brain that it is the duty of men to provide for the family. Yet you still want them to enter kitchen for their wives for them to know they are good husbands. Well, you have shown that you don’t care about the high number of Nigerian men developing high blood pressure. There is no way a man and a woman can be equal partners as you want it. -0806….297 I read Saturday Sun every week