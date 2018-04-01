Signs you have found your soul mate

Soul mates complete each other. A person is unable to complete his mission in life alone. Everyone needs someone to help them become a better person. This is not always a blissful experience.

Being in a sincere and committed soul mate relationship helps you to become a better version of yourself. You have to push yourself beyond your comfort zone, beyond your limits to find your better self.

Even though we tend to think of soul mates as a symbiotic union, soul mate relationships can be rough at the beginning. They can be like two jagged-edge puzzle pieces trying to click into place.

Sometimes it looks like you do not fit together at all, but soon after a little bit of twisting, turning, and flipping the pieces around, you feel the moment of the perfect click. It’s a feeling deep in your soul that says, this is the right one.

So, if you are brave enough to move away from your romance checklist, open your eyes and your heart to unexpected possibilities, you might just be one of the lucky ones who find their true soul match.

You know you have found your soul mate when:

You complete each other

Your partner fills in your blanks. Nobody is perfect. We all have our strengths and weaknesses, but soul mates complete each other. It’s the yin and yang of perfect harmony. One person may be the extrovert, while one is the introvert. One may be social, while the other a homebody. Soul mates are often opposite that are attracted to a person who has their missing pieces.

You can hear the other person’s silent thoughts

With soul mates, there is such depth to your relationship that you can feel and hear what your partner is thinking, even if it is not verbally expressed.

You share the same life goals

You are both on the same page with values, ethics, and goals. You may have a different way of reaching those goals, but you both want the same end result.

You respect each other’s differences and opinions

Often, soul mates are polar opposite. At times, this is challenging. These are the times when you are being forced to let the other person complete you. You still have your own opinion, but instead of agreeing to disagree, there is a deep level of respect for each other. You listen and honor the differences.

You feel each other’s pain

You stand in each other’s shoes. You know each other so well, that the second he walks in the door, you can tell how his day was. You feel each other’s feelings of sadness, worry, and stress. And you share each other’s happiness and joy.

You would marry each other again

You know this is the one and only one for you. Even through the tough times, you would choose your partner again. You feel a sense of pride in your partner.

You know each other’s flaws and accept them

Every trait has a positive as well as a negative side. It’s the task of each person to always look for the good, even when things don’t look so good. There is usually a benefit to each flaw. Stubborn people are good decision makers. Overly organized people are great at paying bills on time.

You are not afraid of having a conversation

Conversations can be challenging. Expressing concerns or attempting to make decisions is uncomfortable. Soul mates know that if they come together and agree, they will be able to work it out.

You know how to apologize

It’s not easy to say “I’m sorry” or admit that you did something that hurt the person you love. Soul mates realize that their actions or words cause harm. Even if they feel justified, if their partner was hurt by it, they can

Being in each other’s arms wipes away stress and worries

There is no place you would rather be at the end of the day but in each other’s arms. If you had a rough day filled with disagreements, a fight with your boss or whatever happened is gone the second you cuddle up together. You feel inner peace being in each other’s arms. No words need to be spoken. All that exists is the silent, blissful union of two souls together, two souls that were meant to be together eternally.

You don’t threaten each other with divorce

Of course you might feel anger and disappointment sometimes in a relationship. You both can hurt each other. But soul mates aren’t nasty, hurtful, or vindictive. They work on their relationship and don’t threaten each other with divorce.