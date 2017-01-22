The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Signs he’s ready to take your relationship to the next level

— 22nd January 2017

For some couples, it can be weeks or months before they put any kind of label on their relationship. Some people maybe in a situation where things started out with casual feelings but love suddenly crept up on them and they have to take their relationship to the next level.

There are times two people just hit it off immediately and they plan to take things slow so as to truly discover each other’s likes and dislikes. There are also times a man decides to take the relationship to the next level even when it looks as if the relationship is still young.

Woman, below are some of the things your man will start doing when he decides to have you for keeps. Pay attention.

You meet his friends

He makes it a point to bring you along to meet his friends. This is very different from him messaging you to swing by a party and pick him up, so you meet his friends fleetingly. But if he actually makes plans with you to go out with his friends, it means he’s into you.

He takes you to couples’ events

If you are unsure of how he views you, and you go out to a dinner that’s all couples, you have your answer right before you. No guy who wants to keep things casual is going to take you out with a bunch of other couples.

You slept over and there was no sex

When you can spend the night with your boyfriend and not feel obligated to satisfy him even if you don’t want to by having sex, it’s a good sign. He is getting serious about your relationship. The more this happens, the more likely you both will end up in the next level of your relationship. Any guy who wanted to set boundaries with a casual fling wouldn’t have even let this happen once.

His family knows about you

Meeting his parents is a huge step. So even if he isn’t ready for that, his family knowing you exist is a big deal — he wouldn’t tell them about some random hook up.

He makes plans around you

You are probably not at the point where he’s going to make major career changes with you, but he’s thinking of you beyond the next few weekends, that’s a sign. Whether it means you made casual plans to go see a movie in three weeks or he’s taking you as his plus-one to a wedding in a month, that’s something.

You get sweet texts because he’s thinking of you

If you have been dating for a while and his messages go beyond trying to schedule the next meeting, he’s thinking of having you all to himself.  If he wanted to keep his distance and make things casual, he wouldn’t be texting you every day. If the messages are accompanied by sweet calls, you have captured his heart.

He goes out of his way to see you, even if he’s already seen you a few times that week

If he wades through terrible traffic just to show up at your place, he’s taking things seriously If he has taken the pains to see you multiple times in a week even though it isn’t exactly convenient for him, you are in his heart. And through his actions, he’s telling you that you are worth all the efforts. That’s definitely relationship-level effort. Don’t take him for granted.

He’s not ashamed to show you off to everyone

If he just called you his “friend,” you would know he’s still trying to keep his distance, but if he makes efforts to show you off to everyone as his girlfriend, you both are in a solid relationship. A man who truly loves a man loves to show her off to the world because he is proud of her.

He speaks of ‘we’ and not ‘I’

That is a sure sign he wants a serious relationship. This is a very subtle thing guys do and they may not even realize it. But when you start to notice that he starts saying we instead of I a lot more, his mind is now subconsciously programmed to include you in his plans. It might not seem like much but this is a tell tale sign that he values you as a partner and wants to include you in his life.

