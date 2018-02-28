Sierra Leone: Orji Kalu advocates credible democratic process

Ahead of the March 7, 2018 general elections, global businessman and former governor of Abia State, DR. Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged President Ernest Koroma of Sierra Leone to ensure a level playing field for all candidates.

Kalu said for any nation to attain greater heights, its leaders must adhere to democratic values in their political pursuits.

The businessman-cum politician, who is also the Chief Promoter of First International Bank (FIB) and International Insurance Company, both based in Sierra Leone, made these remarks shortly after a private audience with president Koroma at the State House, Freetown, yesterday.

“As a major stakeholder in the business and political circles in Africa, it is not out of place for me to have a word with president Koroma, ahead of the general elections.

“It is the duty of every patriotic and selfless leader to advocate good governance at all levels. There is no alternative to democracy and we must continue to preach to people at the helm of affairs the benefits of sustaining the tenets of democracy.

“I am optimistic that the forthcoming elections in Sierra Leone will be hitch-free and the incumbent president will passionately hand over to his successor who will emerge through an open, transparent and credible process.

“The good works of the president Koroma-led government must be sustained beyond now especially in the area of infrastructure regeneration”.

He also disclsoed his intention to meet with the presidential candidates of all political parties and seized the opportunity to berate African leaders who refuse to vacate office or extend their tenure beyond the constitutional period and added that the collective interest of the people should be placed above selfish ambitions.

He applauded the European Union (EU), Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the media and other stakeholders for their efforts thus far, which are aimed at achieving credible elections in Sierra Leone.