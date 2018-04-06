The Sun News
Latest
6th April 2018 - Sierra Leone: Opposition candidate wins presidential poll, sworn in at hotel
6th April 2018 - …Buhari congratulates new president
6th April 2018 - Stop ‘unwarranted inquisition’ into Ekweremadu’s life, Ohanaeze tells FG
5th April 2018 - APC NWC members move personal belongings out of offices
5th April 2018 - Herdsmen kill 5 in Thursday attack on Taraba village
5th April 2018 - Nigerian teen Israel Ogunsola murdered in London
5th April 2018 - Ten feared killed, many injured by Fulani herdsmen in Benue communities
5th April 2018 - Osinbajo to lead SME conference in Anambra Monday
5th April 2018 - I’m not biased in my appointments – Buhari
5th April 2018 - $1b arms procurement: FG risks NASS’ wrath if…. – Rep
Home / Cover / World News / Sierra Leone: Opposition candidate wins presidential poll, sworn in at hotel
Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone: Opposition candidate wins presidential poll, sworn in at hotel

— 6th April 2018

• Says it’s dawn of new era as opponent vows to contest result

Sierra Leone’s opposition candidate and former military junta leader Julius Maada Bio was sworn in as new president late on Wednesday, just hours after the elections commission announced his victory in a tight run-off poll.

He was handed a symbolic command baton by the country’s top judge. But hopes for a smooth transition were soon thrown into doubt after his main opponent, the ruling All People’s Congress (APC) candidate, Samura Kamara said he was rejecting the National Election Commission’s results.

“We dispute the results and we will take legal action to correct them,” Kamara said in a televised address, calling on his supporters to stay calm. The results, he added, “do not reflect the party’s many concerns about massive ballot box stuffing, supernumerary votes, and other irregularities.”

Bio, who briefly ruled Sierra Leone as head of a military junta in 1996, replaces outgoing President Ernest Bai Koroma, who could not seek re-election due to term limits. Dressed in traditional white robes, Bio was sworn in just before midnight at a hotel in the capital Freetown, raising in the air the Bible upon which he swore the oath of office to the cheers of supporters.

“This is the dawn of a new era. The people of this great nation have voted to take a new direction,” he said in a speech following the short ceremony in which he made an appeal for national unity.  We have only one country, Sierra Leone, and we are all one people.”

He now faces the difficult task of rebuilding the impoverished country’s nation’s economy that was dragged down by the world’s deadliest Ebola epidemic and a global slump in commodity prices.

Representing the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), Maada Bio won 51.81 percent of votes cast in the March 31 poll, according to results announced by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) on Wednesday. APC candidate, Kamara, who had held a slight lead based on partial results earlier in the day but in the end garnered 48.19 percent.

The official results of the vote had been delayed by a dispute over the method of tallying that left ballot papers from 11,000 polling stations uncounted. The campaign was characterised by ugly verbal exchanges and sporadic violence with Bio accusing the APC of using police intimidation against his party.

Police reported a string of attacks on candidates and supporters on both sides since the first round on March 7 which Bio narrowly won after which Kamara declared that “the safety and security of Sierra Leone is in our hands.”

Bio, a straight-talking retired brigadier, has blasted the government’s closeness to China, while Kamara had presented himself as a continuity candidate. Although international observers reported some “issues” during the March 31 second round that saw heightened security measures, the monitors declared themselves “satisfied” with the overall conduct of the poll.

Earlier Wednesday, Kamara supporters marched in Freetown, tearing down Bio posters and alleging “foreign meddling” in the vote, an AFP reporter said.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone: Opposition candidate wins presidential poll, sworn in at hotel

— 6th April 2018

• Says it’s dawn of new era as opponent vows to contest result Sierra Leone’s opposition candidate and former military junta leader Julius Maada Bio was sworn in as new president late on Wednesday, just hours after the elections commission announced his victory in a tight run-off poll. He was handed a symbolic command baton…

  • Buhari

    …Buhari congratulates new president

    — 6th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Julius Maada Bio on his victory as the new president of Sierra Leone. The President also commended outgoing  President Ernest Bai Koroma for his commitment to a credible electoral process and spirited efforts at bringing stability and positive changes to the nation during his presidency. The Special…

  • Ekweremadu

    Stop ‘unwarranted inquisition’ into Ekweremadu’s life, Ohanaeze tells FG

    — 6th April 2018

    Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the pan-Igbo socio-cultural group, has asked the Federal Government to stop carrying out “unwarranted inquisition” into the life of Deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu. Speaking in Enugu yesterday, President of the group, Nnia Nwodo, said Ohaneze Ndigbo will resist any attempt to discredit Ekweremadu. He said the allegation that deputy senate president, the…

  • APC NWC meeting

    APC NWC members move personal belongings out of offices

    — 5th April 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Smarting from the uncertainty over their future as national officers of the All Progressives Congress (APC), some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) Thursday started moving their personal belongings out of their offices. The NWC members have been engaged in a titanic battle with some factions of the party over the…

  • Taraba ATTACK

    Herdsmen kill 5 in Thursday attack on Taraba village

    — 5th April 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Barely 12 hours after armed herdsmen attacked and killed a family four in Mbayi village, Takum Local Government Area, herdsmen in the early hours of Thursday killed five more people in the neighbouring Donga Local Government Area of the state.  The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP. David Misal, confirming the attack, said that…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share