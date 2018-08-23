Sidwell retires at 35

Steve Sidwell has announced his retirement from football at the age of 35 and will be taking up a role at Brighton’s academy, according to the player.

The goal-scoring midfielder, who played for Arsenal, Reading, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Fulham, Stoke and Brighton, has hung up his boots after 17 years in the game.

Sidwell will be best remembered for his time spent at Reading and Fulham. The Englishman played a crucial part in Reading’s promotion season from the Championship in 2006 and then moved to Fulham midway through the 2010/11 season, scoring 17 goals in 113 appearances for the Whites.

Sidwell made 425 club appearances throughout his career, and having completed his coaching badges, he will now take a step back from the game with a coaching role at former club Brighton.

“Inevitably all good things come to an end, and sadly today I close the chapter of my professional football career,” said Sidwell on his Instagram page.

“I am so lucky and privileged to have lived every kid’s dream of playing football for a living, and to do that over a 20 year career is something I am extremely proud of,

“I am excited and ready for the next stage, which I will tackle head on, as I did throughout my career.

“Everything I have achieved would not have been possible without the support of my amazing family, the unconditional love from my wife Krystell, my four amazing children, my brother and sister, and most notably, my mum and dad.

The sacrifices you made, and your commitment and belief in me helped to make my dreams a reality.”