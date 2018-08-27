Shut 3rd Mainland Bridge reopens to traffic

Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos, which was closed for maintenance last Thursday, was reopened to traffic yesterday.

The state government, in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Taiwo Salaam, said the decision to reopen the bridge earlier than announced followed the completion of the maintenance test by the engineers.

The government thanked motorists and residents for their cooperation and patience while the closure lasted.

The government, in partnership with the Federal Government, had temporarily shut the bridge for maintenance with the closure initially scheduled to last from midnight of last Thursday to midnight yesterday.