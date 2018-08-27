– The Sun News
Latest
27th August 2018 - Shut 3rd Mainland Bridge reopens to traffic
27th August 2018 - 2019: Group strategises to secure South East for Atiku
27th August 2018 - APC’ll lose Oyo guber if I don’t get ticket –Minister
27th August 2018 - Festival: Deji of Akure orders closure of shops, markets
27th August 2018 - Ebonyi youths ask Saraki to declare Ogbuoji’s seat vacant
27th August 2018 - Anthony Ujah fires Mainz 05 past Stuttgart
27th August 2018 - 2019: Kwankwaso, Shekarau feud deepens
27th August 2018 - Vettel wins Belgian Grand Prix
27th August 2018 - Gunmen kills Plateau Speaker’s driver, one other
27th August 2018 - Owen: I hated football late in my career
Home / National / Shut 3rd Mainland Bridge reopens to traffic
SALAAM

Shut 3rd Mainland Bridge reopens to traffic

— 27th August 2018
Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos, which was closed for maintenance last Thursday, was  reopened to traffic  yesterday.
The state government, in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Taiwo Salaam, said the decision to reopen the bridge earlier than announced followed the completion of the maintenance test by the engineers.
The government thanked motorists and residents for their cooperation and patience while the closure lasted.
The government, in partnership with the Federal Government, had temporarily shut the bridge for maintenance with the closure initially scheduled to last from midnight of last Thursday to midnight yesterday.
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SALAAM

Shut 3rd Mainland Bridge reopens to traffic

— 27th August 2018

Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos, which was closed for maintenance last Thursday, was  reopened to traffic  yesterday. The state government, in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Taiwo Salaam, said the decision to reopen the bridge earlier than announced followed the completion of the maintenance test by the engineers. READ ALSO APC’ll lose Oyo…

  • ATIKU

    2019: Group strategises to secure South East for Atiku

    — 27th August 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A support group for a presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, known as the Nigeria Democratic Forum for Atiku Abubakar (SEND-FFAA), on Sunday, said it has mapped out strategies to secure the South East for the presidential hopeful. It said that the former Nigeria’s Vice President has…

  • SHITTU

    APC’ll lose Oyo guber if I don’t get ticket –Minister

    — 27th August 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) will lose the governorship election in Oyo State to opposition party if it failed to pick him as the governorship candidate for the 2019 general election. In an interview with journalists in Ibadan at the weekend, Shittu boasted that he’s…

  • DEJI OF AKURE

    Festival: Deji of Akure orders closure of shops, markets

    — 27th August 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The Deji of Akure, Oba Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo, has directed that all shops and business centres within Akure and its environs be shut between Monday and Tuesday. The development, according to the monarch, was occasioned by a traditional event holding in the town within the two days which, he said, would make traditionalists…

  • OGBUOJI

    Ebonyi youths ask Saraki to declare Ogbuoji’s seat vacant

    — 27th August 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Youths from Ohaozara, Onicha, and Ivo federal constituency in Ebonyi South senatorial zone, weekend, called on Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to declare the seat of their representative, Sen. Sonni Ogbuoji, vacant for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Ogbuoji, who is the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, defected from the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share