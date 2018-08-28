Why we shunned Olubadan’s birthday – Chiefs

Balogun has said the boycott of the birthday reception of Olubadan would not affect the ongoing reconciliation between the new kings and Oba Adetunji.

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Fresh facts have emerged on why the new kings in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, boycotted the 90th birthday reception of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, held in Ibadan on Sunday.

Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, who is the next-in-rank to the Olubadan, acknowledged the receipt of the invitation cards from the Chairman of the Planning Committee for the birthday, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja.

He said the new kings decided not to attend the birthday reception because they were not properly invited to the occasion, adding that the new kings were invited as outsiders when they were supposed to be part of the organisers. Balogun, in a telephone interview with Daily Sun, however, said the fault of the improper invitation extended to the new kings was not from Adedoja. He described the birthday planning committee chairman as a gentleman and an intelligent person, who ensured everything went properly. The Otun Olubadan argued that the new kings were not carried along before the composition of the planning committee, and the whole programme did not have their inputs, which made the new kings to decide not to attend the birthday reception.