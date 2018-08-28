Why we shunned Olubadan’s birthday – Chiefs— 28th August 2018
Balogun has said the boycott of the birthday reception of Olubadan would not affect the ongoing reconciliation between the new kings and Oba Adetunji.
Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan
Fresh facts have emerged on why the new kings in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, boycotted the 90th birthday reception of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, held in Ibadan on Sunday.
READ ALSO: Olubadan hits back at 21 new kings, stops salaries, allowances
Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, who is the next-in-rank to the Olubadan, acknowledged the receipt of the invitation cards from the Chairman of the Planning Committee for the birthday, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja.
He said the new kings decided not to attend the birthday reception because they were not properly invited to the occasion, adding that the new kings were invited as outsiders when they were supposed to be part of the organisers. Balogun, in a telephone interview with Daily Sun, however, said the fault of the improper invitation extended to the new kings was not from Adedoja. He described the birthday planning committee chairman as a gentleman and an intelligent person, who ensured everything went properly. The Otun Olubadan argued that the new kings were not carried along before the composition of the planning committee, and the whole programme did not have their inputs, which made the new kings to decide not to attend the birthday reception.
Balogun, however, explained further that if the beaded-crown wearing monarchs had not taken the decision to boycott the birthday reception, there was no way he could have attended the programme because he was bereaved, saying his personal assistant on family affairs died on Friday.
In a telephone chat with Daily Sun yesterday evening, the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakelehin, confirmed the receipt of the invitation card, saying the letters were not properly addressed to them because they were addressed as ‘High Chiefs’ instead of ‘Obas’.
READ ALSO: Olubadan hits back at 21 new kings, stops salaries, allowances
He stated further that the obas were supposed to be part of the organisers of the birthday programme, adding that before the planning committee was set up, the palace should have asked them to send two or three monarchs among them to be in the committee.
When contacted, Personal Assistant/Director of Media and Public Affairs to Olubadan, Adeola Oloko, said he was aware that 20 invitation cards were sent to the Ibadan new kings, that he referred to as ‘High Chiefs’ and the 20 invitation cards were delivered to Balogun, for onward delivery to the remaining traditional rulers.
READ ALSO: INEC partners traditional rulers on 99,000 uncollected PVCs in Enugu
On his part, Adedoja said invitation cards were sent to the beaded crown-wearing obas, adding that “we handed all the invitation cards to High Chief Balogun and I personally confirmed from them, including High Chief Edward Oyewole, who said they received the invitation.”
Meanwhile, Balogun has said the boycott of the birthday reception of Olubadan would not affect the ongoing reconciliation between the new kings and Oba Adetunji.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
-
How I became Edo governor, APC national chairman – Oyegun18th August 2018
-
People think I’m illiterate ‘cos I do street music – CDQ17th August 2018
Latest
Why we shunned Olubadan’s birthday – Chiefs— 28th August 2018
Balogun has said the boycott of the birthday reception of Olubadan would not affect the ongoing reconciliation between the new kings and Oba Adetunji. Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Fresh facts have emerged on why the new kings in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, boycotted the 90th birthday reception of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji,…
-
Monarch’s death re-ignites succession crisis in Delta town— 28th August 2018
The elders and chiefs took a swipe at the Delta State Government, which they blamed for the death of their son, Obi Okolie II. Paul Osuyi, Asaba A new chapter has been opened in the kingship tussle rocking Egbudu-Akah Kingdom in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State following the passing of Obi Paul…
-
2019 polls: NASS slashes budget to N143bn— 28th August 2018
President Buhari, in his letter to both chambers of the National Assembly, had requested for N143 billion in 2018 and a balance of N45 billion to be appropriated in the 2019 budget. • Senator, Reps to reconvene for final ratification • Conduct credible polls in Rivers, EU tells FG Fred Itua, Abuja and Tony John,…
-
The Sun receives Best Media award— 28th August 2018
Presenting the award, founder/president of CMC, Mr. Cornelius Udofia, said the honour was in recognition of The Sun’s stand for “truth, fairness, justice…” Gilbert Ekezie The Sun Publishing Limited, publishers of Daily Sun, Saturday Sun, Sunday Sun and Sporting Sun, has been conferred with the award of Best Media Outfit in Nigeria 2018, by a…
-
Day Amnesty programme rolled out in Kaiama, Bayelsa community— 28th August 2018
“There is nobody from Niger Delta that would not know about Kaiama. We have won and we have won. We have battled and now we are going to be empowered.” Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Kaiama, headquarters of Kolokuma/Opokuma in Bayelsa State is the home of the Niger Delta struggle. The name Kaiama is symbolic for the…
-
Entertainment
Airebamen Irene: A new movie ENTANGLED hits cinemas— 27th August 2018
Bianca Iboma A new movie is set to hit the cinemas soon. Airebamen Maureen Irene, well known as Bami Gregs, in the Nollywood industry, is putting her weight through on this movie as a Producer. She’s making her producing debut with a bang. As she delves into set with a star-studded cast that will make…
South-West Report
OAU FOOD BAZAAR: Indigenous delicacies inspire tribal affinity at Ife festival— 23rd August 2018
The programme was aimed at showcasing the “Africanness” iof indigenous foods peculiar to different ethnic groups and their relevance to the people’s health. Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, reverberated with a gale of cultural and traditional splendor recently when the institution showcased a sociocultural programme tagged: “Ife Festival of Food…
-
Abuja Metro
Hospital beds for highest bidders— 22nd August 2018
Fred Ezeh Some inexplicable, inhumane, illegal and “wicked” practice is being recorded at some hospitals owned by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). Services at these hospitals have become the exclusive right of those who could afford. READ ALSO: FCTA begins takeover process of health facilities Bed spaces now go to the highest bidders. It is…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
Monarch’s death re-ignites succession crisis in Delta town— 28th August 2018
The elders and chiefs took a swipe at the Delta State Government, which they blamed for the death of their son, Obi Okolie II. Paul Osuyi, Asaba A new chapter has been opened in the kingship tussle rocking Egbudu-Akah Kingdom in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State following the passing of Obi Paul…
Literary Review
Joy and tears in army barracks— 24th August 2018
The barracks residential area is made up of the officer’s quarters, the sergeants’ quarters and the corporals’ quarters, the first being the elite part… Barrack Boy Yanor Kukwa, 2018 Henry Akubuiro BILDUNGSROMAN takes us back in time, when life was like a roller-coaster ride, full of thrills and frills, for the young. Barrack Boy is a…
-
Lifeline
What we want from FSARS, by Nigerians— 27th August 2018
Sometime late last year, some young Nigerians, led by Segun Awosanya, burst out from their closets and launched the EndSARS campaign via the social media. • Activists, others say operatives need attitudinal change Cosmas Omegoh For ordering immediate reorganisation of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Prof. Yemi Osinbajo appears to have scored high marks. READ…
Education Review
ASUU attributes Nigeria’s slow development to lack of commitment to education— 23rd August 2018
NAN The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says the country’s quest for accelerated growth and development may not be realised until its leaders stop paying lip service to the development of education. The union’s National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in…
-
TSWeekend
How I handle women, fame – Shina Peller, boss, Club Quilox— 24th August 2018
In this interview, Peller talks about his journey into entertainment and why he’s running for political office come 2019. Christian Agadibe For the boss of Club Quilox and Aquila Records, Shina Peller, show business runs in the blood. Born to popular magician, the late Professor Peller, Shina used to join his father to perform wonders…
Opinion
Kalu and Hausa chieftaincy title— 27th August 2018
Eze insinuated that the “Dan Baiwan Hausa” title given to Kalu by the Emir of Daura was for a slave boy. He further went deep to call Kalu’s mother names Demian Ifeanyi Igbokwe This is a response to an article by Mazi Onyebuchi Eze, writing for Family Writers Press. It’s unfortunate that one could have…
Columnists
-
When campaigning is not campaign— 27th August 2018
It is as of this day 173 days to the 2019 general election. The law says it is not yet time for campaign by the political parties and their candidates. Andy Ezeani It is assumed and indeed largely accepted that the founding fathers who framed the laws of the land meant well for the society….
-
Biafra women detention wound too deep— 27th August 2018
The arrest and detention of the women, aged between 20 and 70 years, is a wound too deep to contemplate or ignore Tony Iwuoma It is inexplicable why Nigeria loves courting the limelight of infamy. It is quite bizarre when security operatives bare their fangs against innocent citizens but cringe at the sound of criminal…
-
In search of political mentors (6): One non-politician who truly qualifies— 27th August 2018
This retired politician should be treasured and trusted by the young and the old as a political mentor. Are you ready for his unveiling? Michael Bush Nothing validates the abysmal failure and failing that leadership has been in Nigeria better than the dearth of former public office holders whose in-office conduct, persona and performance continue…
-
Saraki, Tinubu and Buhari’s 800-metre relay— 27th August 2018
Some of our politicians are at their chameleonic best, deploying treachery, blackmail, and selfishness to win the relay. Casmir Igbokwe Like a good athlete, President Muhammadu Buhari, last week, embarked on a historic walk spanning 800 metres. In athletics, covering such a distance is no mean feat. Thus his aides and supporters celebrated the milestone…
-
Healing a church in crisis— 27th August 2018
No modern Pope is better equipped to handle this deep moral crisis than Pope Francis, a man of immense faith and deep compassion. Chuka Odom There is no doubt that the Catholic Church is passing through one of its most turbulent times in recent history. The church is in pains, bleeding from the wounds inflicted…
-
Okowa and political economics of Asaba 2018— 26th August 2018
Whatever spirit that propelled Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to agree to shoulder the responsibility of this year’s edition is a good spirit. Ken Ugbechie The African Senior Athletics Championship which held in Asaba,Delta State, (branded Asaba 2018) has come and gone but it has continued to create a resonance across diverse divides on the continent, especially…
-
Remaking the university tradition: The town and gown model— 26th August 2018
The town and gown collaboration is an idea that is too obvious to be called a truly revolutionary strategy. In other words, it is an idea that has been around for a long time now. Tunji Olaopa The university is one of the most fundamental of all institutions that a state can leverage as the…
-
Good governance, politicians and the electorate— 26th August 2018
The electorate don’t want to vote because we know votes mean nothing as shown by what happened in Rivers State just last week. Ralph Egbu Election times are usually very interesting times for us. Every time elections get near there is always this atmosphere of hyperactivity. Plenty of hysteria is in the air and everybody…
-
Do you have a side chic? Read this— 26th August 2018
I read so many glowing things about Kayanmata, my eyes almost popped out. A lot of women, married and unmarried, testified to the potency of the aphrodisiac Bolatito Olaitan “MY people help me to thank God oh! I bought this Kayanmata from one of the members in this group and when I used it for…
-
Husbands defect too— 26th August 2018
It’s a sadly common practice in this part of the world for women to fall out of ‘love’ with their husbands as soon as grandchildren start arriving. Funke Egbemode Husband can and do defect because defection is a two-way street. If wives can defect, so can husbands. If a woman doesn’t get too old for…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply