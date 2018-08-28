Shun corruption, steer clear of illegal activities, naval personnel told— 28th August 2018
Philip Nwosu
Nigerian Navy personnel have been warned against getting involving in act that will tarnish the image of the force and bring it to disrepute.
The outgoing Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Naval Training Command, Rear Admiral Obi Ofodile, gave the warning, in Lagos.
The naval boss said personnel of the service must shun all forms of corruption and corrupt practices and purge themselves of illegal activities and behaviours that would drag the name of the force in the mud.
He spoke during farewell parade organised by the command to honour him after a successful tour of duty as the FOC Naval Training Command, insisting that naval personnel in the command must remain dedicated to constituted democratic authorities and “allow good teachings of your religions and your positive cultural and moral values to show in your daily activities, including your official duties, do not covet or pocket what belongs to others, including your subordinates.”
He warned that the military must not allow anything untoward to happen to Nigeria democratic practice, especially as that form of government has taken root in the country, “it is the duty of the Armed forces to protect it.”
He urged military personnel to establish cordial relationship with members of the civil society and must also enforce the tenets of fundamental of human rights.
“Let me seize this opportunity to once again reiterate that democracy which we all crave for has taken deep root in our society and it is our duty to protect and preserve it.
“Therefore, we are all enjoined to subordinate ourselves to constituted civil authority at all time and remain apolitical and non partisan.
“We must observe and relate cordially with members of the civil society and recognize that democracy regards the support and defence of human right as sacrosanct. Accordingly, we must also strive to live above board and steer the course of honour, selfless service and dedication to our duties and our fatherland. Therefore, we must professionally uphold the tenets of fundamental human rights in all our activities.”
Admiral Ofodile earlier talked about the dearth of instructors and inadequate teaching aids and paucity of funds as some of the challenges the Training command of the force was facing, but added that efforts are on at the naval headquarters to reabsorb some of its retired officers as instructors at the naval schools.
The Flag Officer Commanding was recently posted to the Defence Headquarters in Abuja as Director of Logistics.
He handed over the reign of command to Rear Admiral Stanford Enoch as the new FOC Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC).
Admiral Enoch said that the command under his watch will commence from where Admiral Ofodile stopped and that he would work in line with the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ibas mission of deploying a naval force that is well trained, organised and highly motivated to discharge its constitutional role.
