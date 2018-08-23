Should the Python not dance naked again?

General Kubuk gave the hint while on a familiarisation visit of formations under his Division. According to records, the General has just been transferred to his new post on August 6, 2018. Three areas he wants to effectively tackle are the local training of his men, tackling criminal activities like armed robbery and kidnapping. READ ALSO: Man bags death sentence for armed robbery Yes, to the average Nigerian on the streets, the Python should be stopped by all means from dancing ignominiously naked on the streets in the South Eastern states. Yes, the intimidating size and fearful activities of the Python should not be condoned, yet, deep down the script could be for the goodness of the people who knows nothing about how to engineer or instigate insecurity. The days are evil. Guns in large numbers have illegally found their ways into wrong hands of very agile and smart youths, who unfortunately have no job that could keep them away from evil acts. They activate insecurity via criminality that could easily envelope and consume the ordinary members of the public. Could this new narrative be the reason why the military wants to dance the Python dance again? Recently a police officer and a military man were assaulted by hoodlums in the East. So, why, Would the Python not come out to dangerously dance again. I was in the office of the Abia State commissioner, Mr Tony Ogbizi when report reached him that lPOB boys were regrouping for a meeting, his instant move saved the day. Only last week, over one hundred and four Militant group arm of lPOB were arrested in lmostate, and someone will tell me the Python should not dance naked again. When Python dances naked, that is the height of ignominy. It tells you that the Python has nothing else to hide. It means that it is ready to deploy all within its power or in the case of the military to use all its arsenal, no wonder the GOC warned criminals that operates within their area to stop their nefarious activities.

Many would ask, why is the military interloping in internal security issues when it is the constitutional preserve of the police. Truly, the internal security is the preserve of the police, but hard nuts require hard knock. If either the police or the army are able to root out these hard criminals who make life unbearable for us, should we not be appreciative and pour encomium on them? For full security to be attained, there is the need for collaboration, that is why the Directorate of Security Service (DSS) assess the information from patriotic Nigerians and this is shared as intelligence to other security agencies and they will not rest until justice is done to the shared intelligence. It is by this method that Nigeria is protected. The GOC knows that the Ember months are around the corner, as the bigger masquerade in the security community in the South East, for him to dress up the Python ready to dance naked means the DSS eagle eyes have noticed something that would soon engage all the security agencies in that area. This is why there is the need for the people to be better be educated so that the usual panic measures that the Python attracts each time it comes out, is doused. The political atmosphere alone is enough to attract the Python to come out and dance so that criminals who escaped its last venom, will keep off their trait. How is one sure that it is not these same criminals that are fanning the embers of hatred against the third appearance of the Python. How is one sure that evil inclined politicians whose children are kept in safe haven abroad but recruit the youths as political thugs, are not those spreading news that the Python should not dance again. Why would the Python not come out to dance again? I was on FM Radio station in Owerri, and l argued that since the Python is still preparing to come out and dance naked, if the leaders are apprehensive, they should meet the head of the military and table why they think the Python should not come out to dance naked again. After the radio programme, l asked myself, should the lgbo leaders subscribe to my suggestion, what reasons would they table before the Army. I foresee them praising the Army to high heavens since none of the youths are at ear shot. I foresee them, only complaining about the alleged death of some innocent people. I don’t see them being voiceforous.