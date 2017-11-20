Should President Buhari run again? (1)

The writing is on the wall: President Muhammadu Buhari will seek a second helping in 2019. It is his inalienable and constitutional right. However, by his words, actions and body language lately, the man renowned for his taciturnity has made it too easy for second-guessers to know that he wants another four years. They insist that he shooting down own party’s pro-2019 overzealousness during a recent rare meeting was simple politicalese by the changed Buhari who has now mastered the game of time and chance!

Among others, they point at his sudden open re-wooing of the southeast: payments and promises to Biafra veterans, state visits to Ebonyi and Anambra, etc. And the almost-desperate unbuharic conciliatory acceptance to create more ministries and appoint more ministers not in the national interest but to extract the 2019 buy-in of some powerful interests. Our hitherto no-nonsense, corruption-abhorrent Buhari is being scarecrowed by re-election to unbundle ministries (notably transport, as well as Lands, Housing & Power) that he welded two years back. The president and the presidency now respect public opinion: offering citizens timeous reactions and feedback!

Figuratively, handlers now give the president facial makeup or pampering makeover in the hope that, once he appears in the ring, Nigerians would not want to look at any challenger. But, should he go for it; considering his first term performance, age, health, inalienable constitutional right, national mood, need for continuity and all that has been seen, heard or experienced since 2015, etc.? When I threw this poser at my marketplace audience, I heard a few things the president might wish to read. This is it:

Sarduana Nsukka, Nsukka: Yes. For progress, restoration and accelerated development, Buhari must be re-elected.

Nseobong Francis Uko Jnr., Uyo: No. We need a vibrant young person.

Okpete Kenneth, Abuja: Yes and no. If he spreads everything evenly, respects federal character and punishes fellow Fulani herdsmen, I’ll support him.

Engr. (Prof.) S. O. E. Ogbogu, Anambra: No. Buhari is caged by cabals. He should rest in 2019.

Nduehemmo Udofia, Calabar: Yes. He has diversified the economy; and fulfilled half of his campaign promises.

Ugoo Asiogu, Owerri: No, he shouldn’t: health!

Unyime Udo, Ikot Abasi: Yes. He has reduced corruption and laziness. APC and he would do more during second term.

Victor Jerry Emah, Port Harcourt: No. Nobody is pursuing him. He should stop running. He needs rest.

Ubongete Akpabio, Uyo: Yes. He may have his flaws but I love his sincerity, guts and political will in resetting Nigeria.

Itohowo Victor Effiong, Idu-Uruan: No. Age and health want him to rest.

Sylvester Anso, Oko-Anambra: Yes, he can run. That doesn’t mean he would win.

Usoro Peters, Uyo: No. He came, he saw, and is trying to conquer. He needs to sit back and watch others run.

Solomon Essien, Ekpene Ukim: Yes. He means well, and is courageous. See what’s he has done in agriculture.

John Ntekim, Okobo: No, please. If he means well, he should allow someone younger while he plays an advisory role.

Prince Nsikak Isang, Uyo: Yes, but first he must learn speed in service delivery.

Joseph Eyo, Abuja: No, he should run from such idea. He’s at variance with the office. He means well but does otherwise.

David Haggai, Uyo: Yes: so that he won’t have any excuse for not performing.

Chukwu Agwu, Uyo: No! He’s taken Nigeria back 50 years to pre-Civil War hate levels. Let’s get a liberal soul.

Ekpo Nsikak-Abasi John, Lagos: Yes. So far seven million jobs created. He has outperformed all predecessors.

Sampson Timothy, Lagos: No. He’s trying no doubt but we need fresh blood.

Chrissy Michael, Kwali-Abuja: Yes, he’s the only candidate of APC and all other parties that have people’s interest at heart.

Joy Kachi Omeji, Enugu: No. He has a military mindset. Plus his age and health!

Francis Efiok Nkanta, Abuja: Yes, Nigeria needs him. A fantastic job so far!

Mazi Amaechi Nweze, Mushin-Lagos: No. Buhari is a product of ethno-religious conspiracy and error of judgment. His nepotistic disposition disqualifies him.

Ubong Atakpo, Ifianyong Usuk: Yes. He has totally rewired the mindset that governance is about self-enrichment.

Ernest Edukere, Brooklyn-New York: No. Except he proves he’s changed.

Epilogue: The picture is pretty much that of a yo-yo. Sadly, it’s a true reflection of current realities. With a year to the next election, the jury is still out on whither Buhari. But, the way he’s started to go, he could swing it. Next week, entries without complete names or addresses won’t still make concluding part. God bless Nigeria!

More of those little things that matter

We would keep developing this list, thrown up in our serving last week. In Nigeria, so much that matters is being ignored or treated otherwise.

There’s a seemingly insignificant matter that can cause us monumental security damage; if it hasn’t already. Criminals could mimic tinted cars with covered number plates or policemen -on highway duties- dressed in t-shirts!

Pray, how do we know that the tinted car or convoy speeding by -number plate(s) covered- is not conveying miscreants on operation? Or, that the armed men in t-shirts conducting stop and search on our motorways are policemen?

Just who did this to us? It is enough that almost every Tom and Dick uses a tinted car but to cover the number plate is overkill; ditto allowing policemen on duty to appear in t-shirts.

Imagine also the horrible aesthetics and attendant ridicule, both ways. Nigeria can do with less foolery!

Trump influencing politics Nigeriana horribly

Who would believe that on the eve of next general elections, our political class is fixated on campaign crowd size rather than on issues? Gawd, when would change arrive?