Home / Sports / Shorunmu urges Super Eagles to be resilient against Chipolopolo

Shorunmu urges Super Eagles to be resilient against Chipolopolo

— 5th October 2017

Ex-international, Ike Shorunmu, on Thursday, in Lagos, urged the Super Eagles to be resilient in their Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against the Chipolopolo of Zambia on Saturday in Uyo.

“All they need to do now is to focus on what brought them this far and that should be their watchword,’’ Shorunmu advised while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“They should show resilience throughout the game. I’m confident that we will get the desired result because the handlers know what they want and they know how to get the result.

“Besides, Nigerians should support and pray that no odd will be against them in the match,’’ he said.

On his view about the team’s goalkeeping, Shorunmu, who was the goalkeeper trainer at the Rio de Janerio 2014 World Cup, told NAN that he had confidence on whoever man’s the goal post.

“I believe all our goalkeepers have what it takes to see us through. As long as they coordinate themselves as a team, we shouldn’t have any problem.

“With good coordination and communication between the defence line and the goalkeeper, we should be able to secure this very important win.

“All I can wish the Super Eagles is success,’’ he said.

Nigeria currently tops Group B of the Africa qualifiers for the Russia 2018 World Cup with 10 points followed by Zambia with seven points.

A home victory over Zambia – a side they beat away at the start of the group phase – will be enough to see Nigeria return to the finals after reaching the second round in Brazil in 2014. (NAN)

