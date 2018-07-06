Shoprite plans Africa’s biggest clean-up

Targets Nigeria, 8 other countries

The Shoprite Group has concluded plans to carry out Africa’s biggest clean-up during which over 6,000 people would be mobilised for the programme. The exercise will affect Nigeria and eight other countries that are expected to participate in almost 500 events from July 14 to 18 to remove waste from communities.

In Nigeria, the retail giant, which is of South African origin, is partnering with indigenous recycling outfit, Wecyclers, to execute the initiative. Head, Business Development of Wecyclers, Ms. Omobolanle Olowu, an environmentalist and recycling expert, explains: “The hope is to launch a movement of active citizens who act for change by cleaning and keeping public areas clean. Plastic waste is putting the environment under considerable pressure with the equivalent of a garbage truck of plastic being dumped into our oceans every minute.

“Recycling is central to this initiative, hence, Wecyclers’ decision to partner with Shoprite Nigeria on some of the 45 clean-ups planned in the country. Those organising clean-ups are encouraged to partner with local recyclers to ensure that most of what is collected gets recycled.”

With this focus, Shoprite says it aims to highlight the business opportunities available through the recycling of paper, glass, plastic and other materials.

The retailer also launched a mobile community in which people can join via a dedicated website. “The site was developed in partnership with volunteerism organisation, Brownie Points. The digital platform enables users to create their own clean-ups or join existing ones in their areas. It also contains information about the nearest recycler or waste management company.