The Sun News
Latest
2nd May 2018 - Shopkeeper, 51, remanded for allegedly defiling minor
2nd May 2018 - Biafra: Zionists order mass return May 30
2nd May 2018 - Jigawa govt. constructs houses in villages to aid teachers
2nd May 2018 - Austria presents bill cutting welfare for foreign children
2nd May 2018 - UPDATE: Senators ignore DIG Joshak, insist on IGP Idris
2nd May 2018 - Masked, heavily armed security operatives flood NASS complex
2nd May 2018 - 2 mechanics face trial for alleged assault in Kaduna
2nd May 2018 - JUST IN: Court halts Oyo LG poll
2nd May 2018 - Mini-World Cup every 2 years? Great idea according to FIFA
2nd May 2018 - Actors’ Guild President, Dike, tasks members on obtaining PVCs
Home / National / Shopkeeper, 51, remanded for allegedly defiling minor
abduction

Shopkeeper, 51, remanded for allegedly defiling minor

— 2nd May 2018

NAN

A 51-year-old shopkeeper, Tunbosun Olayanju, who defiled his six-year-old neighbour’s daughter,was on Wednesday remanded in Kirikiri Prisons, Lagos.

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court which gave the ruling also ordered that the case file should be sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

The magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, adjourned the case until June 18 for mention.

Olayanju, who resides at Ijaiye Ojokoro area of Lagos state, is facing a charge of defilement.

Earlier, Police prosecutor Ezekiel Ayorinde had told the court that the accused committed the offence on April 14 at his residence.
He said that the accused lured the girl into his room and defiled her.

“The accused called the girl who was playing at the corridor to his room and thrust one of his fingers into her private parts.”

“He also had canal knowledge of her,” he said.

Ayorinde said some neighbours saw her crying and blood gushing out of her private parts as she was coming out of the accused’s room.

“She was taken to the hospital where she was diagnosed and a medical report revealed that there was penetration into her private part.

“The case was reported at the police station and the accused was arrested for questioning,’’ he said.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015(Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Section prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

abduction

Shopkeeper, 51, remanded for allegedly defiling minor

— 2nd May 2018

NAN A 51-year-old shopkeeper, Tunbosun Olayanju, who defiled his six-year-old neighbour’s daughter,was on Wednesday remanded in Kirikiri Prisons, Lagos. An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court which gave the ruling also ordered that the case file should be sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice. The magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, adjourned the case…

  • Biafra: Zionists order mass return May 30

    — 2nd May 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The pro-group Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF), on Wednesday, called for mass return of all indigenes of the defunct Biafra back home on May 30, this year. May 30 coincides with same date that the late Biafra hero, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, had also declared a Republic of Biafra, decades ago. Addressing a…

  • Jigawa govt. constructs houses in villages to aid teachers

    — 2nd May 2018

    Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse The Jigawa State Government has constructed 90 houses to ease suffering of teachers posted to remote villages to teach across the state. Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar who stated this, on Wednesday, while fielding questions from newsmen, said his administration had inherited the problem of rejection of posting to hard-to-reach areas by most…

  • UPROAR MELAYE

    UPDATE: Senators ignore DIG Joshak, insist on IGP Idris

    — 2nd May 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja There was a mild drama at the Senate Chambers of the National Assembly, on Wednesday, as lawmakers refused to acknowledge the presence of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Joshak Habila, who had come to represent his principal, IGP Ibrahim Idris, earlier summoned by the senators. The police chief had been summoned to…

  • Masked, heavily armed security operatives flood NASS complex

    — 2nd May 2018

    Hooded and heavily-armed security personnel, on Wednesday, took over the Nigerian National Assembly complex as Inspector General of Police (IGP), Idris Ibrahim, was expected to appear before the Senate. It was, however, gathered that the police boss was being represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of Operations, Joshak Habila. Some…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share