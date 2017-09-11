The Sun News
Latest
11th September 2017 - Recession: Nigerians disagree with FG over exit claim
11th September 2017 - We’ve empowered 10,000 young entreprenuers with organic farming –Berry, Contech Global boss
11th September 2017 - Osinbajo commends Obaseki, WACOT on Edo fertiliser
11th September 2017 - Africa’s food production to hit $1tr by 2030-New report
11th September 2017 - FMN’s investments in agro-allied business to save $370m annually
11th September 2017 - Absence of cassava processing facilities escalating by-products import bill to N2tr
11th September 2017 - Make millions manufacturing school bag
11th September 2017 - How Executive Order’ll boost manufacturing sector – SON
11th September 2017 - 200 firms to benefit from 20mw Isoko power plant
11th September 2017 - Why fresh privatisation of Yola Disco is in order
Home / Cover / National / Shooting at Nnamdi Kanu’s residence

Shooting at Nnamdi Kanu’s residence

— 11th September 2017

•’IPOB attacked soldiers on patrol’

From Okey Sampson, Aba, Chukwudi Anyanwu, Awka and Molly Kilete, Abuja

Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has accused the Nigerian Army of an attempt to kill him over his resolve not to abandon the agitation for the actualisation of a state of Biafra. 

Speaking with Daily Sun, on telephone, against the backdrop of an alleged invasion of his home at Afara Ukwu, Umuahia, where one person was allegedly killed and scores injured, when soldiers, who arrived the IPOB leader’s home at about 6.30pm, yesterday, shot sporadically, said the soldiers’ sole aim was to kill him. 

Narrating the incident,  Kanu said he was resting, at about 6.30pm, yesterday, when one of his relatives drew his attention to heavy presence of soldiers at the main entrance to his family home. 

He said before anyone could know what was happening; the soldiers started shooting sporadically and, in the process, wounded so many people within the vicinity. 

He described the incident as “crude show of power on innocent and defenceless people of Biafra,” but called on members “to remain calm.” 

Meanwhile, Kanu’s younger brother Emmanuel, has said any attempt to kill his elder brother will spell doom for the country. 

Reacting to alleged soldiers’ invasion of their home in Umuahia, Emmanuel reiterated their father’s call on the United Nations to investigate  an alleged plot to eliminate the IPOB leader which he said would however not stop actualisation of Biafra.

When contacted, Assistant Director Army Public Relations, 14 Brigade Nigerian Army, Ohafia, Major Gbadamosi Oyegoke said soldiers went to Afara Ukwu, the IPOB leader’s home town on normal patrol. 

Major Oyegoke explained that, on getting to the road leading to the IPOB leader’s home, his members blocked soldiers from passing through and denied “shooting at anybody or killing anybody.”

The attention of 14 Brigade Nigerian Army, has been drawn to fictitious news going round, especially on social media, that troops have invaded the home of Nnamdi Kanu and killed 3 persons.

This is far from the truth. Rather, it was a group of suspected IPOB militants who blocked the road against troops of 145 Battalion while on show of force, along FMC-Word Bank Road in Umuahia town, Abia State at about 6.00-6.30pm, today (yesterday).

“They insisted that the military vehicles would not pass and started pelting the soldiers with stones and broken bottles to the point of injuring an innocent female passerby and a soldier, Corporal Kolawole Mathew.

The troops fired warning shots in the air and the hoodlooms dispersed. No life was lost.

Regardless, Secretary of Eastern Consultative Assembly, Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu-Ukoh said Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, has called Kanu “from abroad, to say that the Presidency and Army leadership had denied involvement.”

Post Views: 27
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 11th September 2017 at 6:15 am
    Reply

    Now will kanu with ipob group know the final battle of the 50 years Biafra – Nigeria War has begun, which God has given Biafra victory. It is BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR. It is Operation Burn Down the enemy in Biafraland. Biafran David’s Stone is Biafran Fire to Burn Down the enemy’s barracks, thugs in the name of military, police, dss etc., Burn Down the enemy’s vehicles etc. God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states Deadline with the political name nigeria, is October 1st 2017. There is no escape rout for the enemy in Biafraland- their end is on Biafran Soil. God has put the enemy in Biafra hands to crush. Before the enemy shoot a bullet, set them on Biafran Fire, before they come out of their barracks, set their barracks on Biafran Fire, before they set up road blocks, set them on Biafran Fire, before they move their vehicles etc., set their vehicles etc. on Biafran Fire, Burn Down them all. Any Igbo man or woman who do not stand for this final battle, do not play his or her role in this final battle, do not vacate Biafraland now, must go down with the enemy. After the victorious storm, a Prosperous Nation will be built in Biafraland from October 1st 2017. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Recession: Nigerians disagree with FG over exit claim

— 11th September 2017

…Urge Buhari to provide jobs, amenities to prove case By Omodele Adigun, Isaac Anumihe and Chinwendo Obienyi As if to echo President Muhammadu Buhari, reactions on the emergence of the country from recession, Nigerians are demanding better living conditions as proof that the nation is really out of recession. A cross section of Nigerians sounded out…

  • We’ve empowered 10,000 young entreprenuers with organic farming –Berry, Contech Global boss

    — 11th September 2017

    By Amechi Ogbonna Mr. Roheen Berry is the Managing Director of Contec Global Group, a billion dollar enterprise, leveraging technology to meet the rising demands of Nigeria’s population growth and globalisation.  In this interview with Daily Sun in Lagos, Berry spoke extensively on what his company is doing to improve Nigeria’s agricultural sector in line…

  • Osinbajo commends Obaseki, WACOT on Edo fertiliser

    — 11th September 2017

    Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has lauded the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and WACOT Limited for joining forces to revitalise a fertiliser plant, which had been non-functional for about 14 years in the state. The Vice President, who made the commendation recently at the commissioning of the Edo Fertiliser and Chemical Company Limited,…

  • Africa’s food production to hit $1tr by 2030-New report

    — 11th September 2017

    The power of entrepreneurship and free market economy is driving Africa’s economic growth from food production, as businesses waking up to opportunities of a rapidly growing food market in Africa that may be worth more than $1 trillion each year by 2030 to substitute imports with high value food made in Africa. This was the…

  • FMN’s investments in agro-allied business to save $370m annually

    — 11th September 2017

    By Steve Agbota Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, said it has invested up to N90 billion in agro-allied supply chain, creating 9,000 jobs with a multiplier (indirect) of up to 54,000 jobs in the country. The investments in the food value chains, which include oils and fats, feeds/proteins, starches, agro distribution and sweeteners have potential…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share