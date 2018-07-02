The Sun News
FORCE

SHOCKER: Air Force personnel rapes colleague’s 9-yr-old daughter in Abuja

— 2nd July 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The authorities of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Police have arrested one of its personnel for raping a nine-year-old daughter of his colleagues in the barracks.

The suspect was arrested on June 25, following a complaint by the fatter of the under-aged girl who also happens to be a personnel in the service.

The Daily Sun gathered that the suspect, who is now in the custody of the Air Police at the NAF Base located along the Abuja airport road in Abuja, was said to have confessed to the crime even as the NAF police was continuing with their investigations to unravel if the suspect had been in the act for some time now and probably abused more under-aged girls in the barracks.

The incident, the Daily Sun gathered, which happened at the NAF Valley Barracks adjacent Mogadishu Cantonment, in Abuja, was said to have been detected by the lesson teacher of the nine-year-old girl when she reported for duty to take the little girl on her lesson classes.

The lesson teacher, said to be a female, was said to have noticed the movement and uncomfortable sitting position of her pupil and decided to find out what the matter was.

During her interactions with the toddler, the girl was said to opened up and told her teacher how the ‘Uncle’, who incidentally shared the same block with her parents, defied her and told her not to tell anybody.

She told the lesson teacher that the act took place on June 22, 2018.

Angered by what she heard from her pupil, the lesson teacher immediately reported the matter to the girl’s mother who, in turn, informed her husband who immediately reported the incident to the Air Police.

The suspect was immediately arrested and taken into custody, while the little girl was taken to the NAF Medical Center for examinations.

At the end of the medical examination, doctors on duty at the hospital, reportedly confirmed that there was penetration and that the girl had indeed been defiled.

Daily Sun also gathered that armed with the medical report, Air Police investigators confronted the suspect who confessed and admitted to the crime.

Daily Sun gathered that the suspect would soon appear before a General Court Martial (GCM) as soon as investigations by the Air Police was concluded.

It was also gathered that little girl, who was admitted for further medical investigations and treatment, had since been discharged and medically medical stable.

 

FORCE

SHOCKER: Air Force personnel rapes colleague's 9-yr-old daughter in Abuja

— 2nd July 2018

