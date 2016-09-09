Shock reactions on lopsided Nigeria



Thank you, Chief Onabule. Facts are sacred. You have done a great job here. Individuals who ascend one form of office or another are often looked upon or accused of granting more privilege or dividend to their religion, tribe or dividend – whatever the name represents.

However, as you have proved, it does not always work that way. Aside from the amnesty programme of President Yar’Adua, which President Goodluck Jonathan continued, there is nothing he did in the South-South; South-East fared worse. The worst form of abuses is that of killing innocent or guilty people extra-judicially in any form of religion, tribe, sect, politics – just name it.

Colonel R.N. Oputa (rtd.), Fulbright Scholar, Owerri, Imo State.

I sincerely and respectfully disagree with our old man, Mbazukike Amaechi, and other Igbo leaders on the issue of junior partnership and colonies in any government. How could they want to eat their cake and at the same time have it? One can still recall with nostalgia how it was taboo to mention Buhari’s name during campaigns for the 2015 general elections within Igbo nation. It was Jonathan or nothing else. The only people I pity are that tiny segment, who risked their career and even lives to support Buhari but who appear to have been forgotten by the present administration. If only the president knows what these few went through to support him, he would have, at least, visited the South-East for their sake, or appreciate their support in one way or another.

The United Nations report on feeling of marginalisation of different ethnic groups in Nigeria at one time or another, as recently reported in the media is a confirmation of your column’s focus on the same issue before the UN.

Honesty, you are a guru on Nigerian issues, whether one likes it or not.

Academician in Anambra State (name not supplied)

It is amazing that Niger Deltans have continued to complain of neglect and non-development in their region. Successive governments from IBB to Yar’Adua did all they could to make sure that development is not far from the region. All the heads of these governments are Northerners except Obasanjo.

Even before leaving office, Obasanjo ensured more Niger Deltans came very close to power by bringing Goodluck Jonathan, as vice president who later became president after the demise of Yar’Adua. The question these so-called agitators should ask Jonathan is what significant thing did he do for his people for about six years he was in power? The East-West Road till now remains uncompleted. Infact, the Bayelsa axis from where he comes, remains uncompleted. In fact, the Bayelsa axis – the route to his Otuoke village – is worst for it.

When Jonathan was in power, the likes of Edwin Clark and Briggs, etc. only frequented Aso Rock for self-serving purposes. Edwin Clark was the worst, as he continuously pampered Jonathan and made enemies for him. This agitation will continue, even if given autonomy until the people engage their leaders.

Olu Akande, Port-Harcourt

I have always enjoyed reading your write-ups over the years because you believe in stating the truth, as you know it. Your focus on “Who lopsided Nigeria in the first place?” is nothing but the truth, which only people like us who were almost adults during the political events that developed between 1952 and 1976 will appreciate the facts you stated.

Even if the current political gladiators learn nothing from your enlightened write-up, it would form part of our history.

Gerald Chidi

You made objective analysis of the restructuring palaver in your column on “Who lopsided Nigeria on the first place?” interestingly, your column on the same subject coincided with the threat made by a Niger Delta militant group on the same day that it would declare independence on October 1, on the excuse of Buhari’s alleged inability to embark on restructuring. The group deliberately forgot that Jonathan ruled us for six years without embarking on any form of restructuring. Rather, his administration went further to pauperise states by introducing Sovereign Wealth Fund. Frankly, you said it all. The present indices of marginalisation are traceable to Southerners, and the North merely amplified it.

A polytechnic lecturer, Anambra State.

Thanks very much, Duro. Your points on junior parts and colonies in Nigerian government were well articulated and clinically presented. South-Easterners from a particular cultural group are always appointed ministers or ‘elected’ as South-East’s representatives in the National Assembly. Thus, they do not feel obligated to fight for the cause of people, who have no regard for them. Anyway, may God continue to bless, preserve and defend it. Amen.

Name not supplied.

Move away from ethnic journalism. Anytime South-East affairs come up, you always display your hatred. Why? Well, you are not God. You express anti-Igbo views through an Igbo-owned tabloid, which, if you were the owner, you would never allow Igbo to write.

08033212172 (No name supplied)

On ‘government, junior partners and colonies, please, accept my sincere thanks. It is very illuminating. I am an Anambra Igbo familiar with the South-East before, during and after the Civil War. I have never been more ashamed of my Igboness than now because all manners of clowns, who have been thrown up as ‘leaders from the region in the period. Worse still, they have no shame. Check the nightmare of travelling between Onitsha and Enugu for starters.

A retired colonel from the East.

God bless you for damning the consequences to speak the truth. We need people like you in this country so that the unity of Nigeria can be enhanced.

Bashir Mohammed, Lokoja 0706301-3018

Sir, those were educative series on Nigeria’s political past. Allah bless.

Alhassan I.H. Kano, 08052728508

Nobody ever bites the finger that fed them. Today, you live in affluence in retirement, not because of your outstanding performance as a journalist. The Muslim North made all that possible. But taking your argument on its face value, are you suggesting that Nigeria’s political imbalance should not be corrected because it was created by Southerners?

Thank you.

Desmond, 08168045354

This is food for thought. I cherish your column and will preserve Daily Sun editions of August 19 and 26, 2016 in my small library for my young children. I will encourage them to preserve save for my expected grandchildren. It is highly unfortunate that the past administration(s) stopped the teaching of history, which I consider the mother of all subjects. We were being fed with falsehood as regards Aburi and its unfortunate truncation. Avenger, MEND and IPOB, you have seen the truth.

Ekene W. Ugwu, 08035166661

Chief, I believe that the truth and insight you catalogued in “Who lopsided Nigeria in the first place?” very much showed that we (Southerners) have been reaping what we sowed. It also showed the fairness of God. Thanks for setting me free from bias and animosity against a section. God bless you

Joe Obi, 0805-8017547

Please, permit me to point out a major error of fact. General Samuel Ogbemudia was not one of the two governors who came out clean from Murtala Mohammed’s regime probe. The two governors were Mobolaji Johnson of Lagos State and Oluwole Rotimi of Western State.

Gbemiga Ogunleye, 0805-423-5291

If I don’t read your column on Fridays, I feel I have lost something. Your views are balanced. To me, present agitators for restructuring are creators of their problems while they blame others.

Chief K.O. Kalu.

“Restruturing: Who lopsided Nigeria in the first place?” refers. As often as I have enjoyed the candour and objectivity of your views, should the status quo remain? Surely not.

David Ebireri, 081196409229

I doff my cap for you, Oga Duro, for the landside, educative and informative piece on restructuring Nigeria. Remain blessed.

Jalingo, Taraba State, 07039634035

I feel happiest and lucky to be elevated by your article on “Restructuring: Who lopsided Nigeria in the first place?” You have highlighted educatively, what Nigerians, clamouring for restructuring should understand. Fact as it is said, can’t lie. I am not against restructuring if that will bring along development with more stability. The facts stated in your column cannot and must not be wished away. It is very important. God bless you.

Moses Atuk, Abuja, 07087264615

So what? Is that the question for now? It seems you people are taking this restructuring for a joke.

Nnanna, 09039060773

I am just writing to say thank you so much for good elaboration on restructuring the country. “Who lopsided Nigeria in the first place?” Keep it on and May God bless you.

Jaafar Ango, Nasarawa State, 08037422462

The South, majority, minority groups are the cause of our misfortune in present-day Nigeria. Nobody can blame the North for accepting what was freely given to them by our myopic and self-serving political leaders of the past. Behaviour permitted is behaviour perpetuated. The greatest challenge is not being blind but having eyes without vision. Esau and Jacob are Bible study. Did Esau recover his birthright? Keep it up.

Amobi Agubuzu, Abuja, 08183660971

Good post and highly educative piece. Nigeria does not need restructuring. Our problems always resurface from bad governance.

Hussain M. Lawal, Zaria, 08039416164

Good day, sir. Thank you for your educating and honest opinion. This country is in need of courageous man like you now than ever.

Sidi Kgaure, 08037865223

Thank you for your pieces in The Sun newspaper on restructuring of Nigeria. I wish those who are aggressively calling for restructuring read and saw how we boxed ourselves into a tight corner on the matter in the first instance. Lousy politics and blind followership had always been the problems of Southerners.

Biyi Oduyale, Abeokuta, 08062217295

Your article on restructuring Nigeria is a masterpiece and reflected deep intelligence and research. God bless you.

08057132455

Thank you very much on your article on restructuring. More grease to your elbow.

Mr. Ezeh, Enugu State, 08174066410

Double Chief, your presentation on lopsided structuring of Nigeria is superb. Phillip Asiodu and Allison Ayida, among super permanent secretaries of the day ensured the jettisoning of the Aburi agreement. All the people you mentioned played a part or the other to bring about this malfunctioning structure. Do we now, on account of that, continue in this form and hope that things will get better? I seriously doubt it. We need to go back to the system that worked.

By the way, it was strange that you gave credit to Gowon, even ahead of Ojukwu in respect of the Aburi agreement. The truth was that Gowon and his team went to Aburi unprepared while Ojukwu and his team went there with the sole aim of pushing for a confederacy arrangement for Nigeria and insisted on it all through. That made his colleagues to accuse him of being arrogant and stubborn.

We should not distort history so that at the fullness of time, it will be fair to our generation. If Gowon was in support of the agreement, why was he so easily convinced not to implement it?

Emma Okoukwu, 08036742467

I have gone through your piece on restructuring Nigeria. It is informative, educating and revealing. I am very happy with you for this write-up. At least, you have put the record straight. It is now clear that Yoruba and South-South put Igbo and the rest of the South in this trouble by playing into the hands of the North. Now, it has backfired. Therefore, they should take the lead in the fight for restructuring. God will protect, direct, guide and prosper you, your family and your succeeding generations. Amen.

You have said the truth and it shall save you.

Ojoh Okafor, 0805-521-7580