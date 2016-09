Actress, Shirley Igwe’s latest movie production effort is out on DVD. Her platform, Push Entertainment Production has released its latest offering. Entitled The Agreement. It features the likes of Ik Ogbonna, Shirley Igwe, Bolanle Ninolowo, Moyo Lawal and Inidima Okojie among others.

Centered on marriage, divorce and relationships Dabbie Chimere, The Agreement is the story of a rich business tycoon who is shocked out of his wits when his fiancé refuses to sign a pre-nuptial agreement before their marriage. Meanwhile, the sudden re-appearance of her ex-boyfriend casts clouds of doubt on the future of their relationship.