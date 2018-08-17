Bello said the Council was championing the development of TTPs across the country because trucks currently litter major highways in the country Uche Usim, Abuja Hopes of establishing a Truck Transit Park (TTP) in Obelle-Afor, Enugu State, brightened yesterday as the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), received the project’s Outline Business Case (OBC) compliance certificate from the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) in Abuja. READ ALSO: Shippers Council, Imo govt in land tussle Speaking at a brief ceremony at the ICRC headquarters, the Executive Secretary of NSC, Hassan Bello, said the time has come for the country to see infrastructure deficit not as a challenge but as an opportunity to grow exponentially. He said the Council was championing the development of TTPs across the country because trucks currently litter major highways in the country, wreaking havoc and hampering free movement of good and persons.

He said Obelle Affor TTP is an $8.5 million investment rated four star and sitting on 16.1 hectares of land allocated by the Enugu State government. He said: “We’ve had stakeholder’ engagements with NATO, AMATO, RTEAN, NURTW, among others. We want them to be fully part of it. We’ve signed an MoU with FRSC to ensure drivers use these facilities.

In Germany, drivers and trucks are monitored to ensure they observe the mandatory rest. We need to all come together as agencies to straighten out all legal issues and other requirements,” he said. Bello added that the NSC will work hard to sustain and cement the partnership it has with ICRC, towards aggressively tackling infrastructural challenge in Nigeria. According to him, the NSC remains determined to improve transport infrastructure because the sector remains the main driver of the economy.