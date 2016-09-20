Shi’ites issue FG fresh 14-day ultimatum to free El-Zakzaky

From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

MEMBERS of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shi’ites, yesterday issued the Federal Government a fresh 14-day ultimatum to unconditionally release their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky who is currently in the custody of Directorate of Security Service (DSS), threatening to embark on what they called ‘sit around’ Abuja protest if their demand is not met after the expiration of the ultimatum.

It would be recalled that El-Zakzaky was arrested and has been in the DSS custody after a bloody clash between men of Nigerian Army and members of IMN in December 2015 in Zaria, Kaduna State that claimed several lives. But the DSS has since said the leader of the group and his wife were in safe custody.

A statement signed by spokesperson of Save Sheik Zakzaky’s Life Group of Nigeria, Bashir Bafara alleged that IMN has observed a deliberate and calculated delay tactics of Nigerian government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, to release their leader, who has been in detention without trial since December 2015.

The statement read, “there were evidences that President Buhari’s government has conspired with it foreign and internal allies to wipe the IMN and that was why soldiers were deployed to Zaria and undertook mass killings of innocent souls while the leader of the movement is still in detention.

“The international community, Human Rights organizations, both in Nigeria and abroad and all other well meaning individuals with sense of humanity were condenming the Zaria massacre and the continued detention of Sheik Zakzaky and his wife.

“At this point, after a carefully and sensitive analysis, the group has realised that Buhari’s government is deliberately frustrating the life of Sheik Zakzaky in custody with its worrisome hidden agenda. If not, why not release him to go for a perfect medical attention.

“Finally, the Save Zakzaky’s Life Group of Nigeria is calling on President Muhammad Buhari’s government to release Sheik Ibrahim Zakzaky unconditionally, within two weeks from now.

“However, at the expiration of the deadline without his release, members of IMN, men, women, and children would storm Abuja, the Nigeria’s capital for a peacefully and well organized ‘Sit Around’ and we would not leave until our leader Shaik Ibrahim Zakzaky is unconditionally released,” it added.