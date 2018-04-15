The Sun News
Latest
15th April 2018 - Shiite group demands release of El-Zakzaky
15th April 2018 - Saraki makes case for LG autonomy
15th April 2018 - 2019: PDP endorses Ugwuanyi
15th April 2018 - Imo big politicians has never supported me –Okorocha
15th April 2018 - Guber poll: Ekiti agog as Fayemi declares
15th April 2018 - Rivers South-East  endorses Wike for second term 
14th April 2018 - Court orders arrest of Publisher, Aare Abiodun
14th April 2018 - Group donates mosque to Ogun juvenile prison
14th April 2018 - Bakare to BBOG: Nigerians must demand their rights from Buhari
14th April 2018 - BBOG, Clerics pray for Chibok schoolgirls’ return
Home / National / Shiite group demands release of El-Zakzaky
El-Zakzaky

Shiite group demands release of El-Zakzaky

— 15th April 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

Members of the Shiite group, yesterday, took over the streets of Abuja to press home their demand for the release of their leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zazaky, who has been in custody since 2015.

In carrying out their peaceful protest, they occupied the road leading to the National Assembly. 

The group had two days ago stormed the National Stadium, Abuja, with food stuffs and cooking utensils, but they were barred from gaining access into the premises by private security guards in charge of the stadium.

In furtherance of their agitation, yesterday, they turned out in their thousands to press for the release of their leader thereby causing heavy traffic gridlock. As a result, motorists and other road users had to look for alternative routes to get to their destinations.

Even men of the FCT police command drafted to maintain peace were overwhelmed by the huge crowd and were therefore cautious so as not to allow the situation get out of hand. The group specifically barricaded the Abuja express road from Kubwa and the road leading to the National Mosque, thus preventing anyone including security agents from having a smooth passage.

The members also turned the entire area into a mini market of sort as they stormed the area with goods, food stuff, drinks and water, among other items, which they sold openly to the public.

Efforts to get the FCT police spokesman to speak on the matter proved abortive, as he refused to pick his call or respond to a text message sent to his mobile telephone.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

El-Zakzaky

Shiite group demands release of El-Zakzaky

— 15th April 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja Members of the Shiite group, yesterday, took over the streets of Abuja to press home their demand for the release of their leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zazaky, who has been in custody since 2015. In carrying out their peaceful protest, they occupied the road leading to the National Assembly.  The group had two…

  • Saraki

    Saraki makes case for LG autonomy

    — 15th April 2018

    President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has reiterated his support for local government autonomy in the country. Saraki threw his weight behind the agitation for power devolution to the local councils when the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) led by its National President, Comrade Ibrahim Khalil, paid him a courtesy call,…

  • Ugwuanyi

    2019: PDP endorses Ugwuanyi

    — 15th April 2018

    …As Ekweremadu lauds his peace initiative The national leadership of the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for the “unprecedented” peace and good governance he has entrenched in the state.  The PDP said that Ugwuanyi is a peaceful leader who honours God and works very hard to provide…

  • Okorocha

    Imo big politicians has never supported me –Okorocha

    — 15th April 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha has said that big names in the state has never supported his political aspirations, asserting that he won the 2011 and 2015 governorship elections without their assistance. He also said that he contested and won the governorship in 2011 and 2015 not on the basis of zoning…

  • poll

    Guber poll: Ekiti agog as Fayemi declares

    — 15th April 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Immediate past governor of Ekiti State and Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi on Saturday declared for the governorship race in the state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the party would defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 14 poll.   Fayemi…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share