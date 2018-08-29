Sheyi Ojo linked with Stade Reims— 29th August 2018
Liverpool winger, Sheyi Ojo could join Stade Reims on loan for the rest of the season, according to Sky sources.
The French side had expressed interest in a loan deal for the 21-year-old, although nothing had been agreed ahead of the European transfer deadline on Friday.
It was also thought that Ojo, who had made 13 appearances for Liverpool since emerging from the club’s academy in 2015, was keen to make the move.
The winger spent last season on loan at Fulham, making 24 appearances and scoring four goals in all competitions, as the club secured promotion to the Premier League.
Liverpool manager said earlier in August that Ojo going on loan was a “no-brainer” as the lack of game time at Anfield could stunt his development.
Sky Bet Championship side, Aston Villa was said to be interested in loaning Ojo earlier in the transfer window, but had since signed an alternative option in Yannick Bolasie.
Having secured promotion to Ligue 1 last season, Stade Reims made a strong start to life in France’s top division, winning two of their opening three matches.
