The Sun News
Latest
25th June 2017 - Shettima urges military to intensify efforts to end Boko Haram menace
25th June 2017 - Eid-el-Fitr: Obaseki, Ajimobi, others calls for peace, unity
25th June 2017 - Suspected robbers shoot dead corps member in Yenagoa
25th June 2017 - Ooni of Ife warns youths against violence
25th June 2017 - Calm, tight security in Jos as Muslims celebrate Eid-el Fitr
25th June 2017 - UK: Prince Philip back in the saddle
25th June 2017 - More than 70 percent of Nigerian prison inmates are awaiting trial
25th June 2017 - Ag President Osinbajo: “Our unity is not negotiable”
25th June 2017 - Eid: Emir of Kano urges Nigerians to live in peace
25th June 2017 - Nigeria to strengthen trade with Tunisia
Home / National / Shettima urges military to intensify efforts to end Boko Haram menace

Shettima urges military to intensify efforts to end Boko Haram menace

— 25th June 2017

Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno on Sunday appealed to the Nigerian military to intensify efforts to end the Boko Haram insurgency that had ravaged the North East for long.

Shettima made the appeal while speaking at this year’s Eid el Fitr reception for members of the State Executive Council and other dignitaries at the Government House Maiduguri.

He said although the military had recorded tremendous successes against the insurgents, the recent spate of attacks in different parts of the state was worrisome.

“We have to commend President Muhammadu Buhari and the military for their efforts in fighting the Boko Haram insurgents.

“But in the last two weeks, we have had tremendous security challenges in Damboa, in Chibok, in Maiduguri and in all nooks and crannies of the state.

“We were literary attacked by the insurgents from different angles.

“Yes, we had recorded lots of successes before’’.

Shettima urged the military to strive hard and contain the recent wave of attacks by the insurgents.

“We witnessed lots of setbacks in a short while. All hands must be on deck for us to have lasting peace in this part of the world.

“It is not for us to take two steps forward and one step backwards, it is not for us to wake up to be reluctant to open our phones for fear of getting uncomplimentary stories about attacks in the state,’’ he said.

Shettima said that government would continue to reach out to security establishments toward ending the problem.

“We would continue talking with the security establishments toward coming up with robust platform to address the security challenge that had refused to go.

“We hope that by the grace of God, in the coming weeks and months we would get over it because it is a fight between the good and the evil,” he said.
Shettima also apologised to the state workers for not receiving their salaries before the Eid el Fitr celebration.

“We had some technical hitches with the payment of salaries this month, we actually wanted to pay last Friday but the system failed to upload the salaries of our civil servants,’’ he said.
Shettima expressed concern about the inability of the government to pay the salaries before Sallah.

“I want to apologise to our workers because this is a society that is largely driven by payment of salaries.

“Pentioners have gotten their pay, the Civilian JTF members were also paid cash on Friday,” he said.
Shettima, however, promised that the workers would be paid on Wednesday unfailingly.

Source: NAN

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Chizoba Ikenwa

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Shettima urges military to intensify efforts to end Boko Haram menace

— 25th June 2017

Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno on Sunday appealed to the Nigerian military to intensify efforts to end the Boko Haram insurgency that had ravaged the North East for long. Shettima made the appeal while speaking at this year’s Eid el Fitr reception for members of the State Executive Council and other dignitaries at the Government…

Share

  • Eid-el-Fitr: Obaseki, Ajimobi, others calls for peace, unity

    — 25th June 2017

    Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Sunday urged all Nigerians to continue to live in peace with one another irrespective of their religious or ethnic affiliations. Obaseki made the call on Sunday when he received some Muslim faithful in the state who paid him a Sallah visit at the Government House in Benin. The governor…

    Share

  • Suspected robbers shoot dead corps member in Yenagoa

    — 25th June 2017

    Gunmen, suspected to be robbers, have shot dead a 30-year-old corps member and dispossessed him of his money and other valuables in Yenagoa, Bayelsa. The Police Public Relations Officer at the Bayelsa Command, Mr. Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Yenagoa. Butswat said preliminary investigation showed…

    Share

  • Ooni of Ife warns youths against violence

    — 25th June 2017

    Ile-Ife (Osun), June 25, 2017 (NAN) The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has advised parents to warn their children to avoid violence. Ogunwusi gave the warning when a group of the Ife Muslim Community visited his Palace on Sunday as part of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration in Ile-Ife. He urged the youth to focus their…

    Share

  • Calm, tight security in Jos as Muslims celebrate Eid-el Fitr

    — 25th June 2017

    Muslims in Jos enjoyed a peaceful Eid-el Fitr celebration on Sunday, with security tightened in some parts of the Plateau capital. A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who visited some strategic areas in the city, observed that more security personnel were deployed to ensure the safety of worshipers and fun seekers at…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share