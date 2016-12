GovERNOR Kashim Shettima of Borno State, yeserday urged the Federal Government to investigate what happened to the N500 million said to have been released for the reconstruction of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok.

Boko Haram kidnapped 219 girls from the school on April 14, 2014.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan had announced the release of the money after the abduction of the schoolgirls.

Former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, had flown to Chibok to inaugurate the N500 million rebuilding project under the Safe School Initiative programme.

Two years on, the project is yet to be competed while students of the school remain at home.

Shettima told residents of Chibok that his administration would pressurise the Federal Government to uncover those who might have diverted the money.

The governor lamented that a lot of individuals and groups have turned the misfortune of Boko Haram victims into a money-making venture.

He said it was important to determine how much was released to the contractor handling the project as the school has remained in a state of disrepair.