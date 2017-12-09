The Sun News
She’s so irreplacable –Arinze Okonkwo mourns

— 9th December 2017

Handsome Nollywood actor, Arinze Okonkwo, who just returned from honeymoon, is bereaved.

The Amichi -Nnewi, Anambra-born actor  lost his mother, Mrs. Nwakego Gladys Okonkwo, who died after a brief illness at age 76.

In a phone chat with Inside Nollywood, the newly remarried actor, paid tribute to her, recalling how she was always part of his life.

“She was such a sweet mother. I’ll miss everything about her. I personally took good care of her when she was ill. I was so close to her, because she was always giving me good words of advice that brought me far in life. My mum, is so irreplaceable. Since, she breathed her last, I haven’t stopped missing her. A-God lover to the core. I love her so much,” he said.

The remains of Mama Okonkwo would be laid to rest in February, 2018.

