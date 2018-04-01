The Sun News
Latest
1st April 2018 - ‘She’s been dating my friend’s brother for 3 years’
1st April 2018 - Signs you have found your soul mate
1st April 2018 - But for my mum, i almost bled to death – Ejike Okoye
1st April 2018 - Who is your next of kin?
1st April 2018 - Ring of fortune and the hall of fame
1st April 2018 - Uche Secondus: The return and homage of a ‘prodigal son’
1st April 2018 - I love to dress well – Steve Crown
1st April 2018 - I haven’t found man worth settling down with – Chiagoziem Nwakanma, actress
1st April 2018 - Why we endorsed new TV series, In Love and Ashes – US Ambassador Symington
1st April 2018 - How I use juju music to change lives in UK – Tayo Mix
Home / Columns / ‘She’s been dating my friend’s brother for 3 years’

‘She’s been dating my friend’s brother for 3 years’

— 1st April 2018

Dear njigirl,

My wife of 15 years seems to be against me in everything I do. I have been noticing that whenever we are with friends she puts me down as if she is joking but I am actually tired of it.
This has been going on for several years but all along I overlooked it. Something happened that made me realize she really disliked me and wanted me out of her life. We were at a friend’s picnic and my friend’s brother was grilling. When I came around they both started laughing. My friend’s brother made a funny face about me and she concurred and went ahead to say, “Please don’t let him get near the chicken, he will surely mess it up” and they both burst out laughing so hard they had tears in their eyes. I stood there like a fool wondering why I had become the subject of ridicule.
I let that slide but I was very troubled. On our way home later I asked my wife what happened and she said, well you can hardly do anything right and everybody knows it. Something snapped in me and I stopped the car and asked her to repeat what she said. My wife said; “I was praying for a day that you will notice that I no longer love you and I want out.” This was nearly 10 months ago. I found out that she and my friend’s brother had been lovers for three years and all our mutual friends knew it except me. I have been busy working to put food on the table and shelter over our heads but I didn’t realize my marriage was in comatose.
Njigirl, I am not asking how to fix my marriage, it is already dead.  The humiliation is too much! I am asking you to educate folks on how to keep their marriage. Let them not sacrifice happiness for anything. I already made my mistake. I was busy closing deals in France one week and the next week I was in Hong Kong. I am away for as long as three months straight and when I get home I just sleep the entire time. I just neglected her but all the bills were paid on time and she had extra to spend on anything she wanted.
Because of work, I drove my wife into another man’s arms. I don’t hate her; I blame myself for what went wrong. I made the wrong choices and now I am paying the price. I am so sorry I made her suffer even after she found comfort in the hands of my friend’s brother. I should have released her but I was blind. Please tell your readers to be there physically as well as emotionally. ■ Femi

Dear femi,
What a heart wrenching story that you shared. How brave you are to want others to learn from your own experiences, how very noble of you.
I wonder why your wife would live in deceit and misery for three years and not explode. I am so confused by her actions. I am also confused that your friend and others within your circle knew this and did not say anything to you. How could these people live in so much pretense, deceit and fantasy and act as though nothing was wrong? You have been through so much and you are still gracious enough to feel something for your wife. I don’t think your wife deserves you at this point. I understand that she was in pain due to your absence but when she began dating your friend’s brother and did not have the nerve to let you know it was over. She could have told you but she allowed herself to suffer guilt and allowed you to be humiliated. Who does that? You didn’t say if you have children; how old are they and what did they say?
I am so sorry that you were treated in this way. Now let us address the crux of the matter.
You confess that you were working so much to put food on the table that you didn’t notice that your wife “needed” you. Oftentimes couples make the mistake of placing priorities on the job that they forget to balance the job and family. It looks like you forgot birthdays, anniversaries, and just those special days that bonded you together like the date you discovered that you were carrying your first child. Women care about these dates and these moments. Your wife may be lucky that she married such a hard workingman but there is a side of her that wished for your attention. Do you know how disappointing it could be when you get the package that reads: “From me to me” for the 15th consecutive time? Oh yes some women have become very creative that for every anniversary they purchase a nice gift and head to the post office to mail it to themselves. By this time the post office clerks already know her name.
Do you know how lonely that could be? So you did all that for what? To lose your family to your friend’s brother who was “there” holding her hand, saying her name in the most romantic manner, asking her about work and offering to pick up dinner so she does not exhaust herself more than she already did at work.
Where were you? You were closing that deal in France one week and another in Hong Kong the next week. You have not been home for three months straight and when you finally get home you are exhausted that you sleep the entire time. By the time you begin to recover it is time to head back out. Of course you infuriated your wife and she felt like she was just a part of the furniture. One can say that she did what she had to do to survive emotionally. I am just surprised that she carried such an emotional burden for three years without crumbling. I am also not happy that she let your friends in on her little dark secret allowing them to feel pity for you. You are right in that you felt humiliated.
As much as you want others to have the benefit of hindsight, I hope that you have also learnt your lesson and that when you are ready to get into a relationship, that you most certainly would do it differently. Good luck and thanks so much for sharing.
■ Dr. NJ

Share

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

I haven’t found man worth settling down with – Chiagoziem Nwakanma, actress

— 1st April 2018

Josephine Chidebe and Precious Igbava Fast rising actress and entrepreneur, Chiagoziem Nwakanma, is passionate about what she does. Having studied Performing Arts and Theater in the United States, she returned home and took a lead in ‘This Is It’. Since then she has not looked back. Fondly called Chy, the young thespian here talks about…

  • Senators in tug of war

    — 1st April 2018

    ■ Pro-Senate members move against pro-Buhari group, may suspend 10 soon FRED ITUA, Abuja ([email protected]) Across the globe in modern democracies, face-off between the executive and legislative arms of government is not uncommon. Thus, it is not peculiar to Nigeria. In sane democracies across the world, the legislative and executive arms come into friction from…

  • Danjuma’s Outburst : Buhari should listen to Nigerians now – Ogunlewe

    — 1st April 2018

    Oyedika Agbedo Former Minister of Works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, in this interview on the state of the nation, urges President Muhammadu Buhari to initiate a meeting of leaders across the six geo-political zones as a panacea to curbing the escalating insecurity in the country. Ogunlewe, who spoke against the backdrop of the recent statement by…

  • Danjuma’s outburst calls for serious concern – Col Ajayi (Retd)

    — 1st April 2018

    Olakunle Olafioye Last week’s outburst by a former Minister of Defense and ex- Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, the abduction and eventual release of 104 Dapchi female students  as well as killings by criminal elements suspected to be herdsmen are some of major security issues that have put the country on the…

  • 2019: Apc Can’t Deceive South-West Again – Ekiti PDP Chieftain

    — 1st April 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Mr. Jackson Adebayo is the publicity secretary of the Ekiti State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview, Adebayo alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) deceived the people of the South-West to secure their support for President Muhammadu Buhari to emerge as Nigeria’s leader in the presidential…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share