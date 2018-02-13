The Sun News
13th February 2018 - Shema’s trial resumes in Katsina
13th February 2018 - Army rescue 46 captives, destroy fortified Boko Haram camp in Sambisa
13th February 2018 - Herdsmen violence: Fayose visits Ipao community
13th February 2018 - Islamic State yet to suffer ‘enduring defeat’, says Tillerson
13th February 2018 - Bali volcano erupts days after alert level lowered
13th February 2018 - Philippines president tells ICC his drug war will continue in spite of investigation
13th February 2018 - God’s wrath awaits treasury looters – Bishop Kukah
13th February 2018 - JUST IN: Fulani herdsmen invade Akure South council, sack staff
13th February 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: Workshop to prevent violent extremism opens in Abuja
13th February 2018 - 136 Nigerians evacuated from Libya arrive Port Harcourt
Shema's trial resumes in Katsina

Shema’s trial resumes in Katsina

— 13th February 2018

Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The trial of a former Katsina State Governor, Ibrahim Shema, resumed at the Katsina High Court, on Tuesday, following a Supreme Court ruling which held that the lower court was competent to handle the case of alleged offences of criminal breach of trust, abuse of office and conversion of public funds to the tune of over N11 billion against Shema while he was governor of the state.

Standing trial alongside the former governor were, a former Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Sani Makana, a former ALGON Chairman, Lawal Dankaba and a former Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Governments, Lawal Rufai.

However, the Court, presided over by Justice Ibrahim Maikaita Bako, fixed April 10, 11 and 12, 2018 for definite commencement of the matter following a request by the EFCC counsel, Sam Ologunorisa (SAN), to enable the prosecution amend the charges, based on an earlier motion dated March 24, 2017.

