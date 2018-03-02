The Sun News
2nd March 2018 - Shelling, bombing continues in Eastern Ghouta, no medical evacuations – MSF
2nd March 2018 - US Secretary of State, Tillerson visits Nigeria March 6
2nd March 2018 - Snow storms shut Ireland, force Britain to call in army
2nd March 2018 - Chinese FM calls for international cooperation instead of “muscle show”
2nd March 2018 - Adamawa Bishop flays FG over Dapchi girls’ abduction
2nd March 2018 - Israeli police question Netanyahu in telecoms corruption case
2nd March 2018 - Al Shabaab kill 5 police in northeast Kenya, official says
2nd March 2018 - 17 suspects paraded in connection with killing of Adamawa PDP scribe
2nd March 2018 - Prosecutor withdraws sexual abuse charge against Cardinal Pell after accuser dies
2nd March 2018 - Nigeria’s economy attracted $12.2b investment in 2017 – NBS
2nd March 2018

Sputnik/NAN

Shelling and bombing continues in the Damascus neighbourhood of Eastern Ghouta, preventing evacuation of those wounded from the area and humanitarian supplies to the district, the Medecins Sans Frontieres’ (MSF) said.

“Past two days and nights, continued bombing and shelling, covering almost all of East Ghouta but mainly on the outskirts – very heavy in places.

“No medical evacuations out as far as we are aware. No supplies in as far as we are aware.

“Overall – situation the same as before. Still bombing and shelling ongoing, heavy in some areas and less heavy (but still deadly) in others,” the statement read.

MSF said between Feb. 18 and Feb. 27, over 770 people had been killed, and 4,050 others injured as as result of the situation in the area.

These figures are, however, an underestimate since they are reported by only some of the medical facilities with which the MSF is cooperating, the MSF office noted.

MSF said that there are also other medical facilities operating in Eastern Ghouta, which do not report to the aid organisation.

MSF said 15 out of 20 local medical facilities supported by the MSF have been hit by bombing or shelling.

Moreover, three MSF-supported medics were killed and eight others injured since the escalation of the situation in Eastern Ghouta on Feb. 18.

The agency said outpatient services are almost entirely inactive in the medical facilities in Eastern Ghouta since many outpatient departments have been turned into post-operative or inpatient wards.

The situation in Eastern Ghouta has escalated recently preventing humanitarian workers from operating in the area.

On Saturday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 2401 that urges all parties to the conflict to immediately stop all clashes and adhere to a long-term humanitarian ceasefire for at least 30 consecutive days across the entirety of Syrian territory.

This, the UN said is in order to ensure the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid supplies, as well as the medical evacuation of those wounded.

Moreover, Russia proposed an initiative of organizing a five-hour humanitarian pause to ensure humanitarian supplies and evacuations from the area.

However, militants, operating in Eastern Ghouta continue shelling and prevent the humanitarian operations from being implemented.

US Secretary of State, Tillerson visits Nigeria March 6

— 2nd March 2018

United States’ Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, is expected to visit Nigeria and four other African countries from March 6 to 13, the US Department of State has said. Spokesperson for the Department, Ms Heather Nauert, said Tillerson would also travel to Addis Ababa, Djibouti, Nairobi and N’Djamena. During his visit to Abuja, Tillerson is…

  • Adamawa Bishop flays FG over Dapchi girls’ abduction

    — 2nd March 2018

    Billy Graham Abel Yola President of the Lutheran World Federation (LWF), Most Rev. Panti Filibus, has described the abduction of 110 Dapchi school girls four years after the abduction of 270 girls in Chibok as ‘totally unacceptable and shameful to all Nigerians’. Rev. Filibus said this, on Thursday, at a press conference, in Yola, the…

  • 17 suspects paraded in connection with killing of Adamawa PDP scribe

    — 2nd March 2018

    BillyGraham Abel Yola The Brigade Commander, 23 Armoured Brigade Yola, Brig.-Gen. Muhammed Bello, and the Adamawa State police command had, on Thursday, paraded 17 suspects in connection to Tuesday’s killings in Gwamba which claimed the life of the state Publicity secretary of the PDP and former Adamawa state commissioner for Youth and sports, Sam Zadok….

  • Nigeria’s economy attracted $12.2b investment in 2017 – NBS

    — 2nd March 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja Reports from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that as at the end of 2017, the economy attracted a total capital inflow of $12.2 billion. The Bureau disclosed this in its “Nigerian Capital Importation (Q4 & Full year 2017) report which was released, on Thursday, in Abuja. According to NBS, the…

  • Lagos govt. arraigns 70 suspected cultists

    — 2nd March 2018

    The Lagos State Government, on Thursday, arraigned  70 suspected cultists before Chief Magistrate Olufunke Sule-Amzat of the Ogudu Magistrate Court for conspiracy to commit felony and for holding a meeting of an unlawful society suspected to be AIYE Confraternity. The 70 suspected cultists, with ages ranging between 19 and 40 years, were arraigned on a…

