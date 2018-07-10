The Sun News
Latest
10th July 2018 - 10 rice milling plants ready in 18 months, says FG
10th July 2018 - Soldiers kill 15 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno, recover arms
10th July 2018 - Shell moves to tackle food, water, energy challenges in Niger Delta
10th July 2018 - Oyo-Ita returns from study tour of Malaysia, Singapore,
10th July 2018 - Lagos begins global to drive investment drive
10th July 2018 - Oyo: Deaf, dumb protest illegal acquisition of site for varsity
10th July 2018 - 2019: Zik would’ve supported Buhari if…– VON DG
10th July 2018 - Ex-Anambra gov. Obi counsels students on road to greatness
10th July 2018 - Executive Order 6: Buhari deserves kudos, not knocks, says Uzodinma
10th July 2018 - Peace, stepping stone to rapid development – Ugwuanyi
Home / National / Shell moves to tackle food, water, energy challenges in Niger Delta
SHELL

Shell moves to tackle food, water, energy challenges in Niger Delta

— 10th July 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has moved to tackle the problems of potable water, energy and food scarcity in the Niger Delta region and the nation, through engagement of secondary school students in science and innovation.

Speaking, on Monday, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the General Manager, External Relations of Shell, Igo Weli, said the skills acquired by the students during the training would go a long way in resolving many water, energy and food problems facing the nation.

Weli said Shell’s Nigeria Explorers’ Exhibition Event 2018, was aimed at acquainting  younger Nigerian generation and scientists to be able to bring the nation to the global scene in problem solving through scientific applications.

Speaking through the Manager, Social Performance Sub-Saharan Africa, Emmanuel Anyi, Weli said, “To showcase this, they have been working on projects that aim to provide solutions, in part or in full, to challenges faced in the Niger Delta. Today, they are here to show you what they have come up with and share their learning with you.

“Over the last eight months, we have had the opportunity to equip over 120 young Nigerian students and their teachers across 12 schools in Lagos and Rivers State with Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and complex problem-solving skills by leveraging a wide spectrum of opportunities to solve local challenges with global impact.

“This programme is designed to equip young people with a diverse range of tools and problem-solving skills to address the complex challenges affecting the food-water-energy nexus and its linkages,” he stated.

Weli, however, noted that Shell has a history of supporting education, stressing that the firm has invested about $5.2 million in education in 2017.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

1 Comment

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 10th July 2018 at 8:31 am
    Reply

    Role of Shell of British bandits in the enemy’s atrocities against this territory natives is well known. If Shell do not focus only on business based on mutual principles of Southern Countries Union- SCU in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics and stay away completely from politics, that would be the end of Shell in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

RICE

10 rice milling plants ready in 18 months, says FG

— 10th July 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government, on Monday, said it would take 18 months for it to deliver on its 10 integrated large scale rice processing plants. The government also maintained that it would continue to establish more rice milling plants for rice sufficiency, insisting that rice remains a stable food mostly consumed by Nigerians….

  • SOLDIERS

    Soldiers kill 15 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno, recover arms

    — 10th July 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja Soldiers on counter-insurgency operations in the North East have killed 15 members of the Boko Haram terrorists group in Borno State. The soldiers from 7 Brigade, Sector 3 of the Multinational Joint Task Force were said to have encountered the terrorists at Arege village while on security patrol of the area. Items…

  • SHELL

    Shell moves to tackle food, water, energy challenges in Niger Delta

    — 10th July 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt The Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has moved to tackle the problems of potable water, energy and food scarcity in the Niger Delta region and the nation, through engagement of secondary school students in science and innovation. Speaking, on Monday, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the General Manager, External Relations of…

  • MALAYSIA

    Oyo-Ita returns from study tour of Malaysia, Singapore,

    — 10th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, who led a delegation of Heads of Service in the states and federal and states permanent secretaries to Malaysia and Singapore, on a study tour, has reiterated her commitment to reposition to civil service. This was even as the Administrator…

  • LAGOS

    Lagos begins global to drive investment drive

    — 10th July 2018

    The Lagos State Government has launched a global campaign to play up huge investment opportunities which abound in the state, with the view to turning Lagos into the most desirable investment destination in the world. The State Government, at the media launch of the campaign tagged ‘Lagos To The World (L2W) held at Eko Hotels…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share