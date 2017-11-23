Shell, bio-bean and coffee-drinkers collaborate to help power London’s buses

Shelland bio-bean are helping to power some of London’s buses using a biofuel made partly from waste coffee grounds, a development that has triggered renewed challenge to Nigerian beneficiaries of Shell’sLiveWIRE programme to join in the innovative search for bright energy ideas.

This latest Shell-bio-bean collaboration is part of Shell’s #makethefuture energy relay, which supports entrepreneurs turning bright energy innovations into a positive impact for communities around the world.

Managing Director, The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited(SPDC) and Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Mr.OsagieOkunbor, says he is excited about emerging energy ideas through innovations and collaborations supported by Shell’sLiveWIRE programme, and sees the potential of smart energy ideasbeing developed in Nigeria.

“By continuing the conversation on providing a wider, more sustainable mix of energy resources for the world’s growing population, Shell is provoking thoughts on tomorrow’s solution, and I see the potential for a replication of the bio-bean technologyin Nigeria where more than 275 million cups of coffee are consumed in a year,” he said. “It is an indication that by rethinking our approach to waste, we can create smarter cities and a brighter future for our country.”

The bio-bean inventor, Arthur Kay, is a recipient of Shell’s LiveWIRE Innovation Award,which supports young entrepreneurs with pioneering ideas to create abrighter energy future. He described the bio-bean technology as “the fuel of choice for households looking for a high-performance, sustainable way to heat their homes – and now, with the support of Shell, bio-bean and Argent Energy have created thousands of litres of coffee-derived B20 biodiesel which will help power London buses for the first time.”

In its 14-year history in Nigeria, Shell’s LiveWIRE has produced hundreds of entrepreneurs who benefited from business training and start-up grants, making them employers of labour. Three of the past beneficiaries were recently nominated for the 2017 Shell group Top 10 Innovators award where two of them — Precious Adeho, owner of Emobella Engineering Nig Ltd, and AtalorNgozi Deborah of De-rahbs Energy Services won in the merit category.

Nigeria has also benefited from innovations and inventions from Shell’s LiveWIRE with the building of Africa’s first human and solar powered football pitch at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Lagos, unveiled in 2015 in collaboration with global music star, Akon. The pitch uses Pavegen tiles invented by young British entrepreneur and Shell LiveWIRE beneficiary, Laurence Kemball-Cook, to convert power from footsteps into renewable that lights the pitch at night.

Over the years, SPDChas supported students from Nigeria universities to participate in the global Shell Eco-Marathon, a global competition that sees students design ultra-efficient cars, and challenges them to see which can travel furthest on one litre of fuel.

