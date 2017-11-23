The Sun News
Latest
23rd November 2017 - Reps to investigate 9Mobile take over of Etisalat
23rd November 2017 - Nigeria partners with Germany to reabsorb illegal migrants
23rd November 2017 - Shell, bio-bean and coffee-drinkers collaborate to help power London’s buses
23rd November 2017 - Oba of Benin to FG: Help us insecurity overwhelms Obaseki
23rd November 2017 - Enugu PDP faults APC chieftain on attack claim
23rd November 2017 - U.S: Trump visits Coast Guards on Thanksgiving, thanks troops
23rd November 2017 - Saudi Arabia to start issuing tourist visas in 2018, official says
23rd November 2017 - Ogun 2019: Adeola’s endorsement, a sham, says GNI
23rd November 2017 - Adebanjo, Ezeife blame military for Nigeria’s structural defects
23rd November 2017 - S’ South, S’ East roads worst in the country – FG
Home / Features / Shell, bio-bean and coffee-drinkers collaborate to help power London’s buses

Shell, bio-bean and coffee-drinkers collaborate to help power London’s buses

— 23rd November 2017

Shelland bio-bean are helping to power some of London’s buses using a biofuel made partly from waste coffee grounds, a development that has triggered renewed challenge to Nigerian beneficiaries of Shell’sLiveWIRE programme to join in the innovative search for bright energy ideas.
This latest Shell-bio-bean collaboration is part of Shell’s #makethefuture energy relay, which supports entrepreneurs turning bright energy innovations into a positive impact for communities around the world.
Managing Director, The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited(SPDC) and Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Mr.OsagieOkunbor, says he is excited about emerging energy ideas through innovations and collaborations supported by Shell’sLiveWIRE programme, and sees the potential of smart energy ideasbeing developed in Nigeria.
“By continuing the conversation on providing a wider, more sustainable mix of energy resources for the world’s growing population, Shell is provoking thoughts on tomorrow’s solution, and I see the potential for a replication of the bio-bean technologyin Nigeria where more than 275 million cups of coffee are consumed in a year,” he said. “It is an indication that by rethinking our approach to waste, we can create smarter cities and a brighter future for our country.”
The bio-bean inventor, Arthur Kay, is a recipient of Shell’s LiveWIRE Innovation Award,which supports young entrepreneurs with pioneering ideas to create abrighter energy future. He described the bio-bean technology as “the fuel of choice for households looking for a high-performance, sustainable way to heat their homes – and now, with the support of Shell, bio-bean and Argent Energy have created thousands of litres of coffee-derived B20 biodiesel which will help power London buses for the first time.”
In its 14-year history in Nigeria, Shell’s LiveWIRE has produced hundreds of entrepreneurs who benefited from business training and start-up grants, making them employers of labour. Three of the past beneficiaries were recently nominated for the 2017 Shell group Top 10 Innovators award where two of them — Precious Adeho, owner of Emobella Engineering Nig Ltd, and AtalorNgozi Deborah of De-rahbs Energy Services won in the merit category.
Nigeria has also benefited from innovations and inventions from Shell’s LiveWIRE with the building of Africa’s first human and solar powered football pitch at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Lagos, unveiled in 2015 in collaboration with global music star, Akon. The pitch uses Pavegen tiles invented by young British entrepreneur and Shell LiveWIRE beneficiary, Laurence Kemball-Cook, to convert power from footsteps into renewable that lights the pitch at night.
Over the years, SPDChas supported students from Nigeria universities to participate in the global Shell Eco-Marathon, a global competition that sees students design ultra-efficient cars, and challenges them to see which can travel furthest on one litre of fuel.
===

 

Post Views: 7
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Reps to investigate 9Mobile take over of Etisalat

— 23rd November 2017

  From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Telecommunications to conduct investigation into the takeover of Etisalat by 9Mobile. The committee which is to report back to the House in eight weeks is to ascertain what led to the exit of Etisalat. The decision of the House followed the…

  • Nigeria partners with Germany to reabsorb illegal migrants

    — 23rd November 2017

    The Federal Government on Thursday signed an agreement with the German Federal Enterprise for International Cooperation (GIZ) to set up a Nigerian–German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration. Mr Bolaji Adebiyi, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, said at the signing ceremony in Abuja that the intervention was aimed at addressing the issue…

  • Oba of Benin to FG: Help us insecurity overwhelms Obaseki

    — 23rd November 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Oba of Benin Omo N’oba Ewuare ll has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to come to the aid of Edo State in tackling insecurity in the state as the governor, Godwin Obaseki is clearly overwhelmed. He also called on the relevant authorities to reflect on the roles played by…

  • Enugu PDP faults APC chieftain on attack claim

    — 23rd November 2017

      From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State have denied attacking and abducting the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in 2015, Chief Okey Ezea, during the November 4 council poll. The APC Enugu State chapter through its Chairman, Dr Ben Nwoye,…

  • Ogun 2019: Adeola’s endorsement, a sham, says GNI

    — 23rd November 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Ogun State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2011 and 2015 general elections, Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka, has described the purported screening by the Ogun West Consultative Forum and the eventual endorsement of Sen. Solomon Olamilekan Adeola as the gubernatorial choice of Ogun West, as a sham Isiaka…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share