Shekau’s wife feared dead as NAF fighter jets destroy more Boko Haram camps

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the wife of the leader of the Boko-Haram terrorist group Abubakar Shekau’s wife, Mallama Fitdasi, may have been killed during its air strike on Duruwa village. Doruwa is located on the outskirts of URGA, near Konduga in Borno state.

NAF says the wife of the dreaded terrorists leader was said to be representing her husband in a meeting with other terrorists members at the location when the fighter jets struck.

Director, Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Olatokumbo Adesanya, who made this known in a statement, however, said the NAF has intensified efforts to confirm the reported killing of Shekau’s wife, alongside other Boko Haram terrorists members.

Adesanya, in the statement, said: “Human intelligence indicates that the wife of the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) organization, Mallama Fitdasi, appeared to have been killed in recent successful airstrikes on Durwawa settlement on the outskirts of URGA, near Konduga.

“Mallama Fitdasi was reported to have been representing her husband in a coordinating meeting with other terrorists at the location of the air strikes.

“It is recalled that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) had reported the successful aerial attack of a large number of BHTs at Durwawa on October 19, 2017. Battle damage assessment had indeed revealed that the aerial attack set off a fire, causing damage to the BHT structures within the settlement and neutralized most of the BHTs with a few of them fleeing the location.

“Efforts are ongoing to confirm the reported killing of Shekau’s wife, alongside other BHTs.