– The Sun News
Latest
4th September 2018 - 2019: SDP promises free, fair primaries in Benue
4th September 2018 - Shekarau quits PDP
4th September 2018 - Gov. Bagudu threatens to sanction contractors over poor job
4th September 2018 - Our daily drugs not in hospitals, sickle cell patients raise alarm
4th September 2018 - Gov. Bagudu threatens to sanction contractors over poor job
4th September 2018 - Federer, Sharapova crash out of US Open
4th September 2018 - INEC denies receiving N50m logistics support from Jigawa govt
4th September 2018 - Bayelsa rural communities embrace Safe Motherhood scheme
4th September 2018 - I struggled to breathe in shock US Open loss –Federer
4th September 2018 - Customs generates N140.4bn in August – Official
Home / Cover / National / Shekarau quits PDP
SHEKARAU

Shekarau quits PDP

— 4th September 2018

NAN

A former Governor of Kano State, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, has finally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Media aide to the former governor, Sule Ya’u Sule, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, in Kano, on Tuesday.

Ya’u Sule, who did not give reasons for the decision, however said that Shekarau had already called for a stakeholders meeting to be held today (Tuesday).

He explained that during the meeting, the former governor and the stakeholders would decide where he (Shekarau) will go.

“The former governor has left PDP and has called for a stakeholders meeting today (Tuesday) from where he will decide where to go.

READ ALSO: Our daily drugs not in hospitals, sickle cell patients raise alarm

“You know he will not take decision without meeting the stakeholders which has always been his habit,” Ya’u Sule said.

The PDP State Executive Committee was dissolved by the National Working Committee of the party on Friday in Abuja.

The decision by the NWC to disregard the earlier court order irked the state leadership, supporters and all stakeholders of the party in the state.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SHEKARAU

Shekarau quits PDP

— 4th September 2018

NAN A former Governor of Kano State, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, has finally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Media aide to the former governor, Sule Ya’u Sule, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, in Kano, on Tuesday. Ya’u Sule, who did not give reasons for the decision, however said that…

  • JOB

    Gov. Bagudu threatens to sanction contractors over poor job

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN Kebbi Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, on Tuesday warned that he would sanction contractors who failed to adhere to job specifications. ‘‘I will not tolerate poor execution of work from any contractor,” he said. Bagudu gave the warning in Birnin Kebbi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari. He issued the…

  • SICKLE CELL

    Our daily drugs not in hospitals, sickle cell patients raise alarm

    — 4th September 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna Some people living with sickle cell anaemia, in Kaduna State, have sent save-our-soul message to Governor Nasir el-Rufai to help make their everyday drugs available at public hospitals across the state. This was the centre of discussion when Bako Youth Development Foundation, a sickle cell support group paid a courtesy call on…

  • contractors

    Gov. Bagudu threatens to sanction contractors over poor job

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, on Tuesday warned that he would sanction contractors who failed to adhere to job specifications. ‘‘I will not tolerate poor execution of work from any contractor,” he said. Bagudu gave the warning in Birnin Kebbi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari. He issued…

  • inec

    INEC denies receiving N50m logistics support from Jigawa govt

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied a newspaper report that it recently received N50 million from the government of Jigawa for logistics. Dr. Mahmud Isah, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, made the clarification in a statement in Dutse, on Tuesday. Isah said that the commission had not received any…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share