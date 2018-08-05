– The Sun News
SHEHU SANI

Shehu Sani’s suspension: APC NWC overrules el-Rufai, lifts suspension

— 5th August 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has overruled the Governor Nasir el-Rufai-led Kaduna State party chapter on the suspension of the senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Shehu Sani, lifting the suspension order.

A statement signed by the chairman, Tudun-Wada North chapter of the party, Ibrahim Salisu Togo, had insisted that their decision was based on the Constitution of the party.

The statement read, “We, the Tudun Wada North (Ward 6) Exco of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna South Local Government Area wish to affirm our decision on the indefinite suspension of Senator Shehu Sani.

“This affirmation was informed by the need for updating the general public and the good people of Kaduna State regarding our collective resolve.

“We make bold to say that our decision was based on the provisions of the constitution of our great party.

“Therefore, Senator Shehu Sani remains suspended. In all fairness to the party and Kaduna State voters, the only pre-condition for lifting this suspension on senator Shehu Sani is for the lawmaker to openly apologise to the leadership of our great party for his various acts of misconduct and disrespectful attitudes towards both his constituents, party leadership and his vicious media attacks against our amiable President, Muhammadu Buhari.

“He should also apologize to the Government and people of Kaduna State for frustrating the $350 million loan meant to develop the state in the areas of Education. Healthcare delivery, Works and Housing, Women and Youth Empowerment, among others.

“We cannot justify the pain to which the disappointed voters of Kaduna State have been subjected by the Senator’s uncooperative and selfish attitude over the World Bank loan.

“We wish to also seize this opportunity to stress our allegiance and respect for the leadership of our great party at all levels.

“We also identify fully with the developmental strides of Governor Nasir El-Rufai-led administration in many areas, especially infrastructure,” it read.

However, overruling the suspension, in a statement, signed by the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, the national leadership of the party, directed the ward chairman and others to implement the directive to lift the suspension with a view to complimenting the peace efforts made by the NWC to bring back peace in the party in Kaduna State.

“The National Secretariat has received the news of the suspension of Senator Shehu Sani by the Tudun Wada ward Chairman and wish to clarify that the purported suspension of Distinguished Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District is hereby lifted and is confirmed as a bonafide Member and leader of our party.

“The Chairman Kaduna State Chapter has been directed to inform the relevant Ward and Local Government chapters appropriately, and also   put the necessary mechanism towards complementing the efforts of the National leadership towards ensuring lasting peace and unity in the party”.

Sen. Sani had shunned the gale of defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) like other APC National Assembly members following APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

