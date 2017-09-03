Shehu Sani to Buhari: Fumigate hyenas, jackals in your cabinet now

….Says Diezani’s loot enough to end ASUU strike
From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna
The senator representing Kaduna Central in the upper chamber of National Assembly, Shehu Sani has called on President Mohammadu Buhari to as matter of urgency fumigate proverbial hyenas, jackals and wolves in his cabinet.
The lawmaker who stated this in an interview with newsmen shortly after his visit to home of destitute in Kaduna earlier in the day said, Mr. President’s determination to disinfect his cabinet now is the surest way of achieving his vision, mission and programmes for Nigeria.
According to activist turn politician, any cabinet member who is not performing satisfactorily should be thrown out of presidency while competent hands should be brought in now because if the initial appointment was meant to appease political interest, then the time has come to face the reality to avoid disappointing Nigerian masses who voted for All Progressives Congress (APC) based on Mr. President’s personal respect and integrity.
To Sani, “everybody knows who the Lion is. As regarding the Hyenas, Jackals and wolves, I think I will leave that for Mr. President to mention them if he want to.
“But in general terms, these are the elements within the cycle of presidency that have personal interest other than that of Mr. President. And they are called in broader sense as cabal. These are the mafias that exists within presidency. Like I said, their intent is different from that of president himself but they are part of what is called presidency.
“One thing the President need to do which is very important is a need for him to take a proactive stand in order to reset his presidency by looking at his cabinet in totality.
“Those who have failed should be shown the way out and those who have not been able to perform satisfactorily should be replaced or reshuffled. But it is time for Mr. President to throw some people out of his cabinet and change the portfolio of some of them so they can help him to perform better. There is mid term fatigue that exists and the only way out is to bring in capable hands.
“If the first appointment into office was to appease the political interest, I think the president now should appoint those who are capable of delivering the mission, the vision and the programme of his own administration.
“There is a message I’m sending to Mr. President to fumigate and disinfect presidency in the general interest of his own government and also the country as a whole”, he added.
On the lingering strike embarked upon by members of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the senator suggested that, stolen funds recovered from former Petroleum Minister, Alison Diezani Maduekwe should be used to solve the problem between ASUU and Federal Government in the interest of young Nigerians who are trying to acquire knowledge through formal education.
He said ASUU has being deceived since 1992 by different governments sitting with them without actually addressing fundamental issues facing Nigerian public universities.
“Even the money recovered from Diezani can be used to solve their problem and that should be done. So it is very easy to do. Use the monies recovered from loots and equip the public education and that will settle it. We cannot continue to toy with future of our children with very deceptive agreement.
“I as a person, I’m 100 percent with ASUU and I supported their strike and they should continue with their strike until the FG meet their demands. If they don’t strike what would they have done to press for their demand as a trade union? Would they have carried arms?
“So, peaceful strike is allowed in democracy and I think the FG should do something about it very quickly. This problem was inherited by Buhari’s administration but it must see how it can solve it.
“And unless we have a law where people in public offices must have their wards in public schools, Nigeria public schools will continue to be a mockery.
“Why should we have a law that says a public officeholder cannot own a foreign account. And we don’t have a law that says your wards must attend public school within the country, these are questions we need to provide answers to”, he submitted.
Sani Bello: “One thing the President need to do which is very important is a need for him to take a proactive stand in order to reset his presidency by looking at his cabinet in totality.”
@Sani Bello, I agree that Buhari has lost grip, but not too late! Let us look at a few past observations by those who should know.
Late Kanti Bello’s last interview with Sun: ‘Buhari, working with incompetent people’“Buhari made his choice of cabinet members after four months when he ought to have hit the ground running. To be frank, most of the ministers from the South are okay, but some from the North are incompetent people. He appointed people in the third class of political rating because they are his boys who tell him what he wants to hear. We kept quite thinking he will remove them after some months having seen that they are incompetent but he retained them and that is the reason for the mess we find ourselves. Nigeria is so big and important that it cannot be left in the hands of armatures. I’m not saying all the people from the North in Buhari’s cabinet are incompetent some are capable, but generally, majority of those he made ministers are not supposed to be given such positions.”
Dr. Junaid Mohammed on August 27th said:“We now have a situation whereby the presidency is becoming too powerful, and unfortunately, the president is not in charge.There are some shady characters whom nobody elected. Mamman Daura has never been elected into any office in his life..As I speak, the man does not hold any piece of paper indicating that he has held any position . But he is more powerful than Buhari. “
“One, Ihejirika took over power from somebody called Lt. General (Abdulrahman) Dambazau. If Ihejirika was guilty; it stands to reason that Dambazau is equally guilty because Ihejirika took over from him. In any case, information coming out from the investigation panel set up to probe arms deals indicates clearly that Dambazau has a case to answer. In addition, Dambazau is today falsely being made to represent Kano in the government by Buhari, which is very unfair and unjust because this man was not born in Kano.”
Finally, Mrs.Aisha Buhari who is in Britain to visit with her husband responded metaphorically to the posting saying: “God has answered the prayers of the weaker animals. The hyenas and the jackals will soon be sent out of the kingdom. We strongly believe in the prayers and support of the weaker animals.”