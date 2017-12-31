The Sun News
Shehu of Borno praises Buhari’s leadership in fighting Boko Haram

— 31st December 2017

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Garbai, has commendedPresident Buhari on his commitment to ending the Boko Haram insurgency.

Garbai said this during a courtesy visit by Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas.

He said the President had demonstrated great political will to end the insurgency and to address the humanitarian crisis ravaging the northeast.

Garbai noted that the insurgents had ravaged the state and destroyed vital social and economic activities in the region.

“In the past three years, Maiduguri International Airport was closed down, major roads linking Maiduguri to other places were blocked by the insurgents,” he stated.

“When President Buhari assumed mantle of leadership, he moved the Military Command and Control Center to Maiduguri.

“The President accorded priority to the provision of logistics and improvement of the welfare of soldiers which motivated them to put in their best and record significant successes against the insurgents.

“He also appointed our people into key government positions,” he said.

Garbai commended the military for their dedication to the counter-insurgency, pledging his council’s support to the command.

General Nicholas recalled that he began his military career in Bama and served in various locations in Borno, making him familiar with the terrain of the state.

“My task is to restore sanity to the northeast. I am here to seek for your support and cooperation, to enable us succeed in our mission,” Nicholas said.

(Source: NAN)

