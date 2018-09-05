Luke Shaw has been named our Player of the Month for August following his excellent start to the season for Manchester United.

The left-back earned the majority of votes cast by fans in a poll on our official website and app to claim his first ever monthly award, ahead of fellow nominees Fred and Paul Pogba.

“Thank you for your support and for voting me as Player of the Month,” said Shaw in a message to fans, which you can watch in full in the video below, which also features his August highlights.

“We’ve got the international break now and when we come back, we can focus on winning games for us and you.”

Shaw stood out during a difficult period for the team as a whole, with three dynamic displays in which he demonstrated his value in both defence and attack down the left flank, and it was no surprise to see him rewarded with a recall to the England squad.

The 23-year-old netted the maiden senior goal of his career to help the Reds beat Leicester City on the opening day, a strike that has also landed him our Goal of the Month prize (see below).

And though the team lost consecutive games away to Brighton & Hove Albion and at home to Tottenham Hotspur, he continued to work tirelessly for the cause.