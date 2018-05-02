The Sun News
Latest
2nd May 2018 - Shareholders laud Transcorp’s return to profitability
2nd May 2018 - Panic as generator smoke envelopes CBN headquarters
2nd May 2018 - Okorocha, passengers laud Dana Air launch of Owerri-Abuja flight operations
2nd May 2018 - May Day: Obaseki approves N1.5bn to settle LG workers
2nd May 2018 - No peace in Nigeria until FG seeks God’s forgiveness –Wike
2nd May 2018 - May Day: Fayose promotes 37,132 Ekiti workers
2nd May 2018 - Ekweremadu advocates N50,000 new minimum wage
2nd May 2018 - Gunmen kill Bayelsa gov’s aide, Okoringa
2nd May 2018 - Kalu decries attack on Ohanaeze Ndigbo leader, Nwodo
2nd May 2018 - … Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation visits Isu community in Arochukwu, delivers relief materials to displaced persons
Home / Business / Shareholders laud Transcorp’s return to profitability

Shareholders laud Transcorp’s return to profitability

— 2nd May 2018

Chinwendu Obienyi

For bringing the company’s investment back to profitability, shareholders of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp) have commended the management of the company for its effort and commitment.

The shareholders who spoke during the company’s 12th Annual General Meeting held in Lagos, said the leadership of the company had showed its doggedness and hard work which, according to them, has translated into huge returns for the shareholders as reflected in the financials, which was being considered at the meeting.
National President, Association for the Advancement Rights of Nigerian Shareholders (AANS), Dr. Faruk Umar, who spoke at the meeting, said the management of the company kept its words of delivering superior returns to the shareholders just as they promised in the previous meeting.
“The results we are considering today are very commendable. We have hardly ever seen a company that went from a loss position to a profit position by over 1000 per cent and this is beyond impressive. This has gone a long way to increase shareholder’s faith in the company and has proven to us that Transcorp Plc is doing everything to make us happy. It is even more exciting to note that shareholders will be rewarded with a total dividend payment of N813 million translating to 2 kobo per share. We are very pleased with this turnaround, and we trust that the company will do all it can to uphold this.” he said.

Chairman of the company, Tony Elumelu, while addressing shareholders, said, “your company is truly Nigeria’s own conglomerate. It was set up to drive the nation’s economy in a positive direction by investing in catalytic sectors capable of improving lives and transforming Nigeria. When Transcorp is doing well, you don’t have to check to see if Nigeria is also doing well as their journeys are intertwined.”

Elumelu further revealed that the Transcorp team would explore the conglomerate’s oil & gas assets and to also leverage on these assets to maximize the firm’s potential in the power generation space.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Shareholders laud Transcorp’s return to profitability

— 2nd May 2018

Chinwendu Obienyi For bringing the company’s investment back to profitability, shareholders of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp) have commended the management of the company for its effort and commitment. The shareholders who spoke during the company’s 12th Annual General Meeting held in Lagos, said the leadership of the company had showed its doggedness and hard work which,…

  • CAN

    Panic as generator smoke envelopes CBN headquarters

    — 2nd May 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Abuja residents were thrown into panic Tuesday evening as huge smoke engulfed the head office of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the Central Business District area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Daily Sun’s investigation at the site revealed that the smoke, which enveloped a section of the edifice, came…

  • Okorocha, passengers laud Dana Air launch of Owerri-Abuja flight operations

    — 2nd May 2018

    Louis Ibah Dana Air yesterday commenced scheduled flight operations between the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, Imo State, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, as part of its domestic route expansion project for 2018. The launch of flight services between Owerri and Abuja also fulfill part of the terms of an existing joint venture agreement…

  • May Day: Obaseki approves N1.5bn to settle LG workers

    — 2nd May 2018

    Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has approved N1.5 billion from the Paris Club refunds to offset part of N2.5 billion salary and pension arrears of local government workers in the state. The governor announced the decision yesterday, during May Day celebration at the University of Benin Sports Complex. Obaseki said his administration is committed…

  • No peace in Nigeria until FG seeks God’s forgiveness –Wike

    — 2nd May 2018

    • Charges Labour to be apolitical Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said unless the Federal Government (FG) apologises to the State and seeks God’s forgiveness, it will have no peace. Wike said this yesterday, while addressing workers during the Workers’ Day celebration, at the General Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia, Port,…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share