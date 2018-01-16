The Sun News
Sharapova shines in Melbourne return

Sharapova shines in Melbourne return

— 16th January 2018

Reuters/NAN

Maria Sharapova on Tuesday resumed her career at the Australian Open in bright sunshine with a performance that went some way to banishing those demons.

The 30-year-old former champion returned a positive doping test after a quarter-final defeat by Serena Williams in 2016, resulting in a 15-month ban from the sport.

Sharapova was in dominant mood as she beat Germany’s Tatjana Maria 6-1 6-4 on Margaret Court Arena.

There would be tougher tests to come for the five-times Grand Slam champion.

But the relish with which she pummelled 22 winners suggests that in her second Grand Slam event since returning from exile, she could do damage, despite not being seeded.

Sharapova, who fell foul of the anti-doping regulations after failing to realise that heart drug meldonium had been added to the WADA prohibited list, attracted more unwanted headlines last week.

That was when she was selected for the draw ceremony.

That decision by tournament director Craig Tiley raised a few disapproving eyebrows.

But there was plenty of support for the 2008 champion on Tuesday with regular shouts of “C‘mon Masha, we’ve missed you”.

After ending fellow 30-year-old Maria’s dogged second-set resistance with an ace, Sharapova admitted she had “shivers” walking on to court.

Later, when addressing the media, it was very much business as usual with Sharapova reluctant to talk about the past.

Asked if her return to Melbourne had produced flashbacks to that fateful day two years ago, she said: “No. It’s not the way I look at things moving forward.”

Sharapova struck the ball with venom in the first set in which the only blemish was dropping serve to give Maria a game.

The second set threatened to get a little tricky as Sharapova was broken to love to trail 1-3.

But a forehand winner gave her break point in the next game and she converted it when Maria went wide.

Sharapova broke again at 3-3 as her opponent, actually ranked a place higher at 47, double-faulted and Sharapova moved into a 5-3 lead as Maria began to feel the strain.

The German managed to prolong the contest for another game but Sharapova finished off the match in style.

She belted a forehand winner at 30-30 and then aimed a searing first serve bang on the line.

Pensioners to occupy C’River gov’s office over unpaid N9b arrears

— 16th January 2018

Judex Okoro,  Calabar Local government workers pensioners in Cross River State have threatened to occupy the state governor’s office if their pension arrears were not paid within one month. Other offices they threatened to occupy included  that of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, the Ministry of Finance, the Local Government Service Commission…

  • Nigeria ‘releases 244 Boko Haram members’

    — 16th January 2018

    (BBC) The Nigerian authorities have released 244 Boko Haram members from detention. The Nigerian army says the insurgents have been de-radicalised and prepared to reintergrate with society before being released. The army commander in charge of fighting the militants in the north-east handed over the people he describes as repentant Boko Haram members to the…

  • Petrol price increases by 17.10% in December 2017 – NBS

    — 16th January 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that the average price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, increased by 17.10 percent year-on-year in December 2017. It also stated that average price also increased by 17.98 percent  month-on-month to N171.8 in December 2017 from N145.6 in November 2017. The…

  • Stop making inflammatory statements, Ortom warns Benue residents

    — 16th January 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has warned those raising false alarm and making inflammatory statements regarding the security situation in Makurdi, the State capital, to desist from such acts or face arrest. Governor Ortom, who described as ‘unfortunate’, the tendency of some persons to exaggerate the situation thereby causing fear in…

  • Lassa fever: FG dispatches rapid response team to Ebonyi

    — 16th January 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja The Federal Government, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), has dispatched a rapid response team to Ebonyi State, where an outbreak of Lassa fever claimed the lives of three health workers including two resident doctors, at the weekend. Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr….

