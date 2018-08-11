Shame the rapist, not the victim

I was barely 13-years-old but was quite big for my age. It was one of those days my dad didn’t come to pick us after school and I refused to take a bike because I was saving to pay for my Complete Football magazine subscription.

My parents knew I was a soccer freak and they sometimes makeup whatever I have to buy the magazine. While walking home, it started raining heavily. People were scampering for cover and I also took cover somewhere.

In front of the house I took cover was a shop, the rain got breezy and was pouring down heavily. I was getting drenched where I stood and the young man who owned the shop asked me to come into his shop until the rain subsided. I did and thanked him for letting me in.

The rain was pouring, the wind wasn’t helping matters, and it was entering his shop that he had to shut the door. I wasn’t afraid in any way, but the strangest thing happened.

I got a strong push that landed me on the floor. Before I knew what was happening, someone was struggling to rip off my underwear.

I have never struggled for my life like I did that day. I fought him with every strength I had in me. Meanwhile, he was already naked. All my screams and pleas fell on deaf ears and because the rain was pouring heavily outside, no one could hear me.

He was fully erect while this struggle was going on and I was getting tired by the seconds. I was beginning to lose strength, because he was stronger than I was.

At a point, I noticed he stopped abruptly and was almost jerking and making a horrible sound, spilling some sticky stuff on my thighs.

I pushed him off my body immediately, ran out of his shop like I was still being chased and I proceeded home in that heavy rain.

I was traumatised by that experience. Even though I got sick from the rain beating me, it was better than getting raped. I didn’t tell anyone about what happened, although I was really close to my parents. I became more careful with men including the good and kind ones.

This was my first near-rape case. A lot of people have their own stories. Some even went through worst and traumatizing experiences because some men feel they are entitled to sleep with women who aren’t interested in having sex with them.

I wasn’t able to speak up when this man tried to rape me for reasons I can’t explain till date, but if today I decide to call him out for his near-evil deed many years ago, society will ask me why now?

They will sing about how he is a good man and I’m just a scorned woman looking for whom to destroy. They will remind me that he actually didn’t rape me because almost doesn’t count. Pastors, family members, friends and the law enforcement agencies will wade in preaching forgiveness and demanding that I forget also. They will remind me that he is no longer the same person he was years ago.