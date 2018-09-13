The shame of a nation: 20th century human trafficking and slavery

It took the power of CNN (Cable News Network) to bring to the attention of the nation and the global community the dehumanized treatment and sale of our citizens in Libya some months ago. The outcry that followed the CNN documentary exposing the activities of human traffickers and the plight of the trafficked in the nation and the condemnation of the Libyan authorities by the entire civilized world prompted our nation Nigeria to act by sending state functionaries, private planes and Federal Government support system to Libya on a rescue mission to return some of the Nigerians that were being prepared for sale to the highest bidder.

The fate of some of these Nigerians who were rescued would have been different if the international community had not raised awareness around this issue and forced government to step in. That in itself is quite disheartening for many others who are still lost or have died in the process because they were not fortunate enough to have the media shine a light on their plight. My office and I were fortunate to host some of the returnees and, as may be expected, there was a lot of disorientation and hopelessness emitting from them. Who can blame them? No human being can be the same after being through numerous traumatic events like these migrants have. Is life in Nigeria that unbearable that our brothers and sisters are willing to cross through hell just to have a taste of heaven? How do you tell someone who doesn’t know where their next meal is coming from to see a silver lining? Despair and hopelessness in

the heart of a man can drive him to do unimaginable things. Sadly, the Nigerian state is the despair in the hearts of many of our citizens, which is why we are witnessing an exodus of our citizens to Europe that started many years ago.

Upon analyzing this issue at hand, my colleagues and I have a few problems about this whole matter because, as far back as 2002, we wrote about how our countrymen and women were being treated overseas in their quest for greener pastures. Some dying in the desert (which I saw), some drowning in the Mediterranean (which I witnessed) and some being occasionally pushed aboard any vessel that didn’t want to be captured for smuggling illegal immigrants to Europe.

Over the years, the Mediterranean and the Sahara, aided by men in some cases, have taken too many of the lives of our men and women trying to get across to Italy, France or Spain. It was discovered that, out of about 100 people who pay and begin the process of travelling to greener pastures, only about 10 of them ever get through.

In our advocacy, my team and I have pointed out the need to investigate the cities and towns in this country where the international cartels have their offices. These traffickers have centres for screening and engaging their victims across the country, namely, Lagos, Edo, Delta, Anambra and Abia. The centres serve as recruitment venues for traffickers to scout for potential victims, be it for smuggling or for trafficking. The agents prey on the desire of the victims to fend for themselves and their families and/or escape tough situations. We have noted how important it is for the appropriate authorities to find these centres and shut them down.