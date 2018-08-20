That shambolic directive on SARS

For many years since the coming of the current democratic epochs since 1999, successive governments have managed to wriggle their ways out of very complex and challenging situations through a combination of politically correct policy pronouncements and outright deception.

Nigerians are rated to be some of the most gullible people all over the World. At a point, one of the military despots was quoted as saying that Nigerians are the easiest people to govern because when you push them to the wall, rather than bounce back and fight back, typical Nigerians will break the wall and run away.

Successive federal and state administrations have played on this infamous gullibility of the citizenry to push through some of the most atrocious policies that have inflicted pains on a very large scale because the masses accept hook, line and sinker, those evil policies without asking rational questions. For instance, the current government hiked pump prices of fuel three times but Nigerians accepted to suffer and smile rather than embark on civil protests.

The current federal government has therefore continued from where others stopped and has scaled up the use of deception as a style of administration. The only possible point of departure is that in the current era, the elevation of total falsehood to official past time has further compounded the lack of clarity regarding some of the Major policy directives coming out of the different levels of government.

What is really an issue here and now remains the public pronouncement by Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the acting president regarding the existence or otherwise of the notorious unit within the policing institution known as Special Anti-robbery squad or SARS.

READ ALSO: Osinbajo orders overhaul of SARS

The Acting President states thus: “Following persistent complaints and reports on the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) that border on allegations of human rights violations, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to, with immediate effect, overhaul the management and activities of SARS and ensure that any Unit that will emerge from the process, will be intelligence-driven and restricted to the prevention and detection of armed robbery and kidnapping, and apprehension of offenders linked to the stated offences, and nothing more.”