Home / Business / Shake-up in NNPC as Warri, Kaduna, PH refineries get new MDs

Shake-up in NNPC as Warri, Kaduna, PH refineries get new MDs

— 30th August 2017

…NAPIMS, IDSL, others too

By Adewale Sanyaolu

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), as part of its ongoing reforms, yesterday, announced the appointments of new Managing Directors for the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries.

The corporation equally approved the appointments of new helmsmen for the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) and the Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL).

Under the new arrangement, Roland Ewubare, the MD of IDSL before the shake-up, moves to NAPIMS as the new Group General Manager (GGM) while Diepriye Tariah, former GGM and Senior Technical Assistant to the NNPC GMD takes over from Ewubare as MD of IDSL.

Group Managing Director of the corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, told NNPC staff shortly before the announcement was made public that the new appointments would not only help to reposition the corporation for the challenges ahead but would help fill the gaps created due to statutory retirements of staff. A total of 55 top management staff were affected in the exercise.   

For the refineries, Malami Shehu, Executive Director Operations, of the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC) was appointed Managing Director of the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) while Adewale Ladenegan, former MD of the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) was moved to KRPC to assume duty as MD.

In the same vein, Muhammed Abah, until recently the Executive Director Operations of WRPC, succeeds Ladenegan as MD of Warri Refinery.

With the retirement of Farouk Ahmed as the MD of the Nigerian Products Marketing Company (NPMC), Umar Ajiya, former GGM in charge of Corporate Planning and Strategy (CP&S) now assumes duty as MD of NPMC while Bala Wunti, former General Manager, Downstream, GMD’s Office takes charge as GGM CP&S.

Other changes include Usman Yusuf who takes over as GGM/Senior Technical Assistant (STA) to the GMD; Adeyemi Adetunji, confirmed as MD NNPC Retail alongside Dr. Bola Afolabi who now functions as GGM in charge of Research and Development Division of the corporation.

Also on the list is Mrs. Ahmadu-Katagum appointed GGM (Shipping) in the Downstream Autonomous Business Unit (ABU) while Kallamu Abdullahi takes over as the GGM in charge of the Renewable Energy Division in the Downstream ABU.  Dr. Shaibu Musa was promoted MD of the NNPC Medical Services Limited while Ibrahim Birma is the new GGM in charge of the corporation’s Audit Division now renamed Governance, Risk and Compliance Division.

  1. Azzo 30th August 2017 at 9:44 am
    Talking about restructuring in the land and why this is necessary. See the list of MDs and GGMs as posted on here in this article, there are clearly 10 names from the Northern States of Nigeria, 2 from the South South (were the resource is based) and 3 from the South West. It is very obvious, even to the blind that there is none from the South East. The question, even without being asked, is whether this is fair. How is this a balanced structure in director designation and re-designations in the petroleum industry? The main person in charge of the NNPC is himself from the South South (or is he really in charge?) Why do we then blame those shouting restructure! restructure! to the roof top. This apathy in the petroleum industry is replica to what obtains in other government institutions and parastatals dotting across the country. There is certainly, and definitely a need to restructure.

