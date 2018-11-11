“The Nigerian Army has redeployed some of its officers from Operation Lafiya Dole, Operation Delta Safe, as well as overstayed officers from the Theatre as part of routine posting.”
Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Nigerian Army has announced the appointment of new General Officers Commanding (GOCs), Theatres Commanders for its various operations across the country and a new Deputy Vice Chancellor for its university at Biu, in Borno State.
The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu, who disclosed this in a statement, said the redeployment and appointments were aimed at injecting new hands to further actualise the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai, which is to have a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles.
Chukwu said a total of 103 officers, among them Majors and Captains, were affected in the new postings. Under the new arrangement, Maj. Gen. Jamil Sarham would remain in Headquarters 6 Division as the General Officer Commanding/ Land Component Commander; Maj. General Nuhu Angbazo as General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Jos, while Major General Benson Akinroluyo is now the Theatre Commander for Operation Lafiya Dole. Chukwu’s statement on the posting read: “The Nigerian Army has redeployed some of its officers from Operation Lafiya Dole, Operation Delta Safe, as well as overstayed officers from the Theatre as part of routine posting. Also, a Deputy Vice Chancellor is appointed for the newly established Nigerian Army University, Biu (NAUB). The posting that affected 103 officers including Majors and Captains is aimed at injecting new hands to further actualise the vision of the COAS, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai which is, “to have a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles.”
“It will be recalled that before this redeployment, the COAS had this week sent goodwill message to the troops congratulating them for their bravery, alertness and doggedness in the ongoing fight against Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs).
“Those affected in the redeployment include the Commander Headquarters Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maj. Gen. Abba Dikko who moves to the Department of Civil Military Affairs as the Chief of Civil Military Affairs; Maj. Gen. Jamil Sarham to remain in Headquarters 6 Division as the General Officer Commanding/Land Component Commander; Maj. Gen. Nuhu Angbazo now moves to Headquarters 3 Division as the General Officer Commanding; while Maj. Gen. Benson Akinroluyo redeployed from Headquarters 3 Division to Headquarters Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE as Commander.
“Others are Maj. Gen. Victor Ezugwu from Depot Nigerian Army to Nigerian Army Vehicle Manufacturing Company as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO); Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Adetayo from Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) to Department of Army Standard and Evaluation as Director Procurement and Projects; and Brig. Gen. Ifiok Obot redeployed from Headquarters Operation Delta Safe to Nigerian Army University Biu as Deputy Vice Chancellor (Military).
“Also affected in the redeployment are Brig. Gen. Olufemi Dada from Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) as Director Combat Development; Brig. Gen. Solomon Udounwa redeployed to Defence Headquarters as Deputy Director Campaign planning; Brig. Gen. Adekunle Adesope from Department of Army Standard and Evaluation to the Office of the Chief of Army Staff as Acting Director in the Directorate of Audit and Financial Management; Brig. Gen. Caleb Dalhatu moves from Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre to Headquarters 81 Division Garrison as Commander; Brig. Gen. Abdu Hassan redeployed from Headquarters 2 Brigade to Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre as Chief of Staff (COS); Brig. Gen. Kabir Mukhtar from Headquarters 81 Division Garrison to Headquarters Department of Army Administration as Acting Director Manpower; Brig. Gen. Nasiru Jega redeployed to Headquarters 2 Brigade as Commander; Brig. Gen. Sani Mohammed moves from Department of Administration to Depot Nigerian Army as Acting Commandant; Brig. Gen. Kevin Aligbe is to remain in Headquarters 16 Brigade as Commander; Col. Adamu Nura from Headquarters 21 Special Armour Brigade to Nigerian Army Armour School as Chief Instructor; Col. Louis Lepdung redeployed from Headquarters 25 Task Force Brigade to Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre as Deputy Director Research and Development; Col. Kingsley Umoh from Administration Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) to Defence Headquarters as Assistant Director Defence Information; and Col. Kayode Ogunsanya moves from Headquarters 3 Division Army Public Relations to Defence Headquarters Garrison Army Public Relations as Deputy Director Army Public Relations.”
