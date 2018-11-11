“The Nigerian Army has redeployed some of its officers from Operation Lafiya Dole, Operation Delta Safe, as well as overstayed officers from the Theatre as part of routine posting.”

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has announced the appointment of new General Officers Commanding (GOCs), Theatres Commanders for its various operations across the country and a new Deputy Vice Chancellor for its university at Biu, in Borno State.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu, who disclosed this in a statement, said the redeployment and appointments were aimed at injecting new hands to further actualise the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai, which is to have a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles.

Chukwu said a total of 103 officers, among them Majors and Captains, were affected in the new postings. Under the new arrangement, Maj. Gen. Jamil Sarham would remain in Headquarters 6 Division as the General Officer Commanding/ Land Component Commander; Maj. General Nuhu Angbazo as General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Jos, while Major General Benson Akinroluyo is now the Theatre Commander for Operation Lafiya Dole. Chukwu’s statement on the posting read: “The Nigerian Army has redeployed some of its officers from Operation Lafiya Dole, Operation Delta Safe, as well as overstayed officers from the Theatre as part of routine posting. Also, a Deputy Vice Chancellor is appointed for the newly established Nigerian Army University, Biu (NAUB). The posting that affected 103 officers including Majors and Captains is aimed at injecting new hands to further actualise the vision of the COAS, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai which is, “to have a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles.”