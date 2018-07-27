– The Sun News
theatre commander

Shake-Up in army new GOCs, Theater commanders others appointed

— 27th July 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

There has been a major shake-up in the Nigerian Army with the appointment of a new theatre commander for operation Lafia Dole and the Multinational Joint Task Force(MNJTF).

Also appointed are new General Officers Commanding to command the various divisions of the Nigerian army.

Under the new arrangement, Major-General AM Dikko is now Theatre Commander of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, while Maj Gen CO Ude, has been appointee Force Commander Multinational Joint Task Force(MNJTF), Ndjamena.

Brig Gen AO Abdullahi is theActing Commander Sector 2, Operation LAFIYA DOLE and Brig Gen UU Bassey Acting Commander Sector 3, Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

READ ALSO NFF acknowledges video on Yusuf, says it has begun preliminary investigation

The director army public relations brigadier general Texas Chukwu made this known in a statement.

Chukwu in the statement made available to Daily Sun, said “The Nigerian Army has announced a major redeployment of senior officers in Command, Staff and other appointments. The posting affected Principal Staff Officers both at the Defence and Army Headquarters as well as General Officers Commanding (GOCs). The Theatre Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Force Commander Multinational Joint Task Force are also affected by the posting.

“The posting which also re-organized Operation LAFIYA DOLE was aimed at injecting new hands to further actualize the vision of the Chief of Army Staff COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai.

“Those affected in the redeployment include Maj Gen AM Dikko who will take over as Theatre Commander of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Brig Gen AO Abdullahi as Acting Commander Sector 2, Operation LAFIYA DOLE and Brig Gen UU Bassey as Acting Commander Sector 3, Operation LAFIYA DOLE. Others are, Maj Gen CO Ude posted as Force Commander Multinational Joint Task Force Ndjamena, Maj Gen J Sarham as General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Maj Gen EB Kabuk General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Maj Gen MS Yusuf General Officer Commanding 81 Division and Maj Gen BA Akinroluyo as General Officer Commanding 3 Division.

READ ALSO EKITI 2018: APC's Victory and the Political Nicety of Dr. Orji Kalu

“Among the Principal Staff Officers affected are Maj Gen LEO Irabor posted as Chief of Defence Training and Operations in the Defence Headquarters while Maj Gen LO Adeosun takes over as Chief of Training and Operations at the Army Headquarters. Others are Maj Gen HO Otiki, as Commander Infantry Corps and Maj Gen CU Agulanna as Chief of Accounts and Budget Nigerian Army. Maj Gen JE Jakko is posted to Defence Headquarters as Chief of Defence Finance and Budget, Maj Gen AB Abubakar, Maj Gen A Mohammed and Maj Gen LKJ Ogunewe, among others will be proceeding to the Nigerian Army Resource Centre on Course. All postings and appointments take effect from 1 August 2018”.

