Shagaya's death shocking – Obasanjo

Shagaya’s death shocking – Obasanjo

— 12th February 2018
Laide Raheem, Abeokuta
Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo has described as shocking the death of a former military administrator and National Assembly member, Senator John Nanzip Shagaya.
This was contained in a condolence letter written to Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong, a copy of which was made available to newsmen through his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Monday.
Obasanjo noted that the late military officer served his country with merit, adding:
“I was shocked to receive the sad news of tragic death of Senator John Nanzip Shagaya.”
He eulogized the late politician for having “served his country meritoriously as a soldier, a military administrator and a lawmaker before he died after a tragic road accident.
“He will be sorely missed by his family, his community and his colleagues in the Senate and surely by his State and his friends and former colleagues in the military.
“May his soul rest in perfect peace and may God console his family, friends and peers,” Obasanjo stated in the letter.
