SGF stops Shittu from distributing Buhari’s campaign caps at FEC meeting

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Gida Mustapha, stopped the Minister of of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, from distributing President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election campaign fez caps at the Federal Executive Council meeting, yesterday.

Shittu, who put on the cap with the inscription ‘Continuity ‘19: Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo,’ brought a Ghana-Must-Go bag containing the caps for distribution to cabinet members.

The caps he wanted to distribute at the council meeting were reportedly souvenirs he produced for the launch of the Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Organisation in Ibadan, Oyo State, penultimate Saturday.

Sources at the FEC meeting said Mustapha stopped the distribution shortly before Buhari stepped into the council chambers.

Adebayo is also the South West Campaign Coordinator, is aspiring to contest the governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Oyo State.

He had handed over the bag to the council’s secretariat staff members for onward distribution to his colleagues.

The workers are the ones saddled with the responsibility of distributing council documents and other items to members. Shittu inaugurated the South West zonal office for Buhari’s re-election in Ibadan, without the input of his state governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

The minister that is having running battles with his state governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, and is not leaving any stone unturned to ensure Buhari is re-elected.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo had, on Tuesday, advised Buhari against seeking re-election in 2019.