SGF, Mustafa, visits Ekwueme in London hospital

— 14th November 2017

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Gadi Mustapha, has conveyed President Muhammadu Buhari’s goodwill message to former Vice-President, Alex Ekwueme in a London hospital.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, made this known in a statement in Abuja, yesterday.

Shehu stated that the SGF, who was in London before Dr Ekwueme’s arrival, was received by his spouse, Helen, on behalf of the Ekwueme family.

Mustapha told the Ekwueme family that the president and Nigerians are praying for his speedy recovery and added that he believes that the doctors are doing their best.

President Buhari had, on November 3, approved immediate medical treatment of the former vice president outside the country.

The president’s approval, in to a statement by Shehu, followed a brief he received over the medical condition of the former vice president.

Upon approval by the president, Ekwueme was taken to the London hospital, in an air ambulance, at the weekend.

Ekwueme reportedly collapsed in his house in Enugu, before he was transported to London for further medical attention.

But, reports (not Daily Sun) indicate that the federal government would not bear the cost of his treatment.

According to the sources, the Presidency told the family that government would only bear the cost of the air ambulance to take Ekwueme to London and that the family were duly informed.

