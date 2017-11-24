The Sun News
Home / National / SGF heads Ekwueme burial committee

SGF heads Ekwueme burial committee

— 24th November 2017

•Aso Rock opens condolence register

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has announced a national committee for the burial of late former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, who died on Sunday night, in a London hospital.

A condolence register for the late Ekwueme has also been opened at the reception area of the Presidential Villa.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Gida Mustapha, announced this at the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting, presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday.

Mustapha chairs the burial committee, with the full participation of Anambra State Government and the Ekwueme family. 

At the end of the council meeting, which lasted five hours, Osinbajo led governors as well as other senior governor officials to sign the condolence register.

Post Views: 28


  1. Ezekiel Okeke 24th November 2017 at 8:13 am
    Late Ekwueme is another Zik to Igbos Of Biafra. He is used and dumped by fulani criminals hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria. Spirit Of Biafra is behind irrelevant propaganda of attention of the enemy to him from few days to his death and now – which is evidence of the fact that Biafra is the answer which Ojukwu successfully established its foundation with bloody engagement of 1967-1970- this is the climax- God is the fulfillment. It is Liberation of the natives, Freedom of the natives- which has come- South East, South South, South West, North East etc. This is 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

