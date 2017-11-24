SGF heads Ekwueme burial committee

•Aso Rock opens condolence register

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has announced a national committee for the burial of late former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, who died on Sunday night, in a London hospital.

A condolence register for the late Ekwueme has also been opened at the reception area of the Presidential Villa.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Gida Mustapha, announced this at the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting, presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday.

Mustapha chairs the burial committee, with the full participation of Anambra State Government and the Ekwueme family.

At the end of the council meeting, which lasted five hours, Osinbajo led governors as well as other senior governor officials to sign the condolence register.